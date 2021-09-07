Some local Marshall County faces will have the chance to compete as part of Team Kentucky in the 2022 Special Olympics USA games next June. Eight players and two coaches will travel to Orlando, Fla. to play flag football.
This will be the first time for both players and coaches to compete in the USA games.
The games will consist of 19 total Olympic-style team and individual sports including track & field, basketball, bocce, bowling, cheerleading, equestrian, flag football, golf, gymnastics, open water swimming, powerlifting, soccer, softball, stand up paddleboard, surfing, swimming, tennis, triathlon and volleyball.
More than 5,500 athletes and coaches will participate from all 50 states and the Caribbean.
Special Olympics Kentucky will send 34 athletes, seven Unified partners and 16 coaches to the Games.
They will compete in eight sports — artistic gymnastics, bocce, bowling, flag football, golf, swimming, track and field and Unified basketball.
This group of eight athletes is the reigning 2019 State Champions which brought them into contention for the USA games.
“We are the only team west of Bowling Green to ever be selected and 2019 was the first year we ever participated in flag football,” coach Jonny Byrd told The Sun. “The first year as flag, we won a state title the same year and we get selected for Team Kentucky for the USA games, they (the athletes) are all besides themselves.” Byrd hosted their first practice of the season on Sunday, Sept. 5 where the team was excited to get together, run drills and play some football.
“They are very proud, they’re very serious about training and getting back in shape and they like the attention,” said Byrd.
THE PLAYERSEdward Burkeen, 28, of Benton has been a Special Olympics athlete for 15 years and has been part of the Marshall County football team for two. He has also participated in basketball, bowling, golf and track and field.
Chris Capone, 35, of Benton has been in Special Olympics for six years.
He has competed in basketball, bowling and track and field in addition to flag football. He works at J.U. Kevil.
James Davio, 29, of Calvert City has been a Special Olympics athlete for 8 years and has competed in flag football for one. He has also participated in basketball, track and field and bowling.
Jacob Dunn, 21, of Dexter has competed in Special Olympics for five years.
His first year of flag football came in 2019. He also participates in basketball, golf and track and field. He works for Ronnie Baldwin Masonry.
Travis Hicks, 30, of Gilbertsville has been in the program for 10 years, but is also new to flag football, having started in 2019. He also has competed in basketball, bowling, golf and track and field.
Aaron Morrison, 25, has been in the Special Olympics program for eight years and began playing flag football in 2017.
He has also competed in basketball, bowling, golf, soccer and track and field.
Hunter Morrison, 20, is in his ninth year competing in Special Olympics and started playing flag football in 2017.
In addition, he has participated in basketball, bowling, golf, soccer and track and field. He works at Murray State University.
Ryan Morrison, 27, has also been in Special Olympics for nine years, competing in basketball, bowling, golf, soccer and track and field in addition to flag football.
He is in his second year with the flag football team.
He works at Murray State University.
THE COACHESRandy Dunn of Dexter will be the flag football team assistant coach. He has coached Special Olympics athletes for three years, coaching golf in addition to flag football. He has also competed as a Unified partner in golf for seven years. His coaching experience outside Special Olympics includes baseball and softball. He is the father of Jacob Dunn.
Jonny Byrd of Hardin will serve as the team’s head coach. He has coached Special Olympics athletes for 11 years, including three coaching flag football teams. He has also coached basketball teams both in and out of Special Olympics. In addition, he has coached football in Washington County. He works at Gordon Food Service.
“We’re excited to once again have the opportunity to send athletes and coaches to the USA Games,” said Special Olympics Kentucky President and CEO Trish Mazzoni in a press release. “Being selected to Team Kentucky for the Games is not only a tremendous honor for our athletes, but it offers a great opportunity for personal growth. We have seen many of our athletes be transformed by this experience at the previous four USA Games that have been held. Plus, with these Games being held largely at Disney’s Wide World of Sports complex, it will be a one-of-a-kind environment and a chance to compete in world-class facilities.”
For now the team will focus on their upcoming flag football season and then focus on the Olympics. As the defending 1A state champions, they want to repeat and claim the title again.
The team will prepare for Regional play in Louisville on Oct. 10 followed by the State Tournament in Lexington on Nov. 6.
