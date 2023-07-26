The start of the high school golf season begins well before other fall athletics and the Marshall County Invitational at Calvert City Country Club is the unofficial beginning of said season.
Marshall County’s Invitational boasts many First Region teams plus several overs from further away. The girls field consisted of eight teams and 17 individuals while the boys field featured 18 teams and seven individuals.
The Marshals and Lady Marshals walked away with team wins on their home course, with the boys posting a team score of 302 and the girls combining for 309. Additionally, sophomore Trinity Beth took home the individual top spot with a 2-under-par 70 scorecard, the only score under par on the day.
Along with Beth’s 70, Katie Roberts shot 74, Skylar Waller shot 80, CeCelia Ray shot 85 and Brooklyn Cunningham shot 86. For the boys, DJ Morris and Ryan Stokes led the team with scorecards reading 73 each. Paxton Carter shot 74, Andy Jones shot 82 and Nolan Hurst shot 91.
Murray High School was the only other full team from the First Region in the girls field. They combined for a team score of 390. Emerson Vaughn shot 85, Macy Saylor shot 87, Jansyn Hays shot 106, Riley Morris shot 112 and Greer Miller shot 128. The McCracken County Lady Mustangs had two golfers withdraw from play, leaving Sophie Hollowell with a 76 and Ella Shelbourne shooting a 117.
At the individual level, the Lady Marshals had Kelli Roberts shoot a 91 and Charlee Murphy shoot 95. Ballard Memorial’s Madison Glisson shot a 77. Calloway County had three individuals, Javen Campbell shot 90, Bailee Lucas shot 120 and Kaylee Tharp shot 121. Hickman County’s Katie Abernathy shot 84 and Paducah Tilghman’s McCall Moore shot 83. Mayfield rounded out locals with three golfers, Avery Sullivan shot 80, Addie Sullivan shot 84 and Keely Henson shot 108.
On the boys side of the field local schools included Graves County, McCracken County, Mayfield, Murray and Paducah Tilghman.
The Mustangs shot a 311 with Landon Hunt and Cannon Ford shooting 72 each, Jack Farmery shot 81, Brently Gregory shot and Noah Birney shot 87. The Blue Tornado shot a 331 with Peyton Toon leading with a 73. Whitson McNeill shot 82, Evan Hack shot 85 and Ford Black shot 96. The Cardinals shot a combined 360 with Rylan Crouch shooting 82, Essac Byrd shot 91, Owen Byrd shot 92, Colby Warren shot 95 and Abram Morris shot 96. The Murray Tigers shot 366 with Ian Dahncke leading the team at 81, Reed Jarvis shot 92, Scott Wincherster shot 95, Conner McCuiston shot 98 and Thomas Rennick shot 106. Marshall County’s ‘B’ team shot a 402 with Cruz Cocke shooting a 90, Gage Norman and Andrew Kimbro shooting 91 each and Cooper Green shot 130. The Graves County Eagles shot 450 with Maddox O’Guinn shooting 79, Brooks Lamb shooting 89, Jackson Riley shot 109 and Kole Bushart shot 173.
Calloway County featured two individuals with Michah Koenecke shooting 83 and John Morgan Knight shooting 109.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.