On Monday, local high school golf programs traveled to Bowling Green for the Greenwood Gator Invitational at the Bowling Green Country Club. The Gators hosted the tournament, in which Marshall County, McCracken County, Ballard Memorial, Murray, Paducah Tilghman, and Mayfield competed, with the Lady Marshals placing second overall and the Marshals taking third.
BOYS OVERALL INDIVIDUAL RESULTS:T4 — Ryan Stokes — Marshall County — 2026 — 38-36--74 +2
T8 — DJ Morris — Marshall County — 2024 — 37-38--75 +3
T12 — Paxton Carter — Marshall County — 2027 — 39-38--77 +5
T30 — Andy Jones — Marshall County — 2025 — 42-41--83 +11
T30 — Nolan Hurst — Marshall County — 2026 — 41-42--83 +11
BOYS OVERALL TEAM STANDINGS3 — Marshall County — 155-154--309 +21
GIRLS OVERALL INDIVIDUAL RESULTS1 — Madison Glisson — Ballard Memorial — 2026 — 35-36--71 -1
T6 — Katie Roberts — Marshall County — 2025 — 38-40--78 +6
T18 — Macy Saylor — Murray — 2025 — 42-40--82 +10
T21 — Sophie Hollowell — McCracken County — 2025 — 43-40--83 +11
T25 — Brooklyn Cunningham — Marshall County — 2028 — 41-43--84 +12
T27 — McCall Moore — Paducah Tilghman — 2027 — 43-43--85 +13
T33 — Skylar Waller — Marshall County — 2025 — 46-41--87 +15
T33 — CeCelia Ray — Marshall County — 2027 — 44-43--87 +15
T33 — Avery Sullivan — Mayfield — 2025 — 43-44--87 +15
T48 — Kelli Roberts — Marshall County — 2028 — 44-49-93 +21
T52 — Addie Sullivan — Mayfield — 2024 — 48-46--94 +22
T57 — Emerson Vaughn — Murray — 2025 — 44-53--97 +25
T57 — Jansyn Hays — Murray — 2024 — 48-49--97 +25
T80 — Grey Martin — Murray — 2025 — 57-57--114 +42
T88 — Greer Miller — Murray — 2029 — 62-66--128 +56
GIRLS OVERALL TEAM STANDINGS2 — Marshall County — 169-167--336 +48
11 — Murray — 191-199--390 +102
