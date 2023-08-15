On Saturday, the Blue Tornado golf program hosted the Paducah Tilghman Invitational at Paxton Park. After a five-hour inclement weather delay, the Marshall County Marshals clinched the tournament title for the fifth consecutive year with a team total of 296, winning 14 strokes over the second-place McCracken County Mustangs who finished with a 310.
Ryan Stokes led Marshall County in the event, scoring with a 2-under-par 69, earning the first-place position. McCracken County’s Landon Hunt finished behind Stokes with a 1-under-par 70. Rounding the top three placements, DJ Morris shot 71 for Marshall County. Crittenden County’s Jeremiah Foster finished fourth place with a 72, while St. Mary’s Aidan Hahn and Massac County’s Preston Summers tied for fifth, shooting a 73.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.