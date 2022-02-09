The Lady Marshals hosted the Lady Tigers at home, and won in a blowout victory. It was a special game as it was senior night for the Lady Marshals, an opportunity to honor the athletic accomplishments of the seniors who’ve worked so hard throughout their career as it quickly comes to a close. The seniors for the Lady Marshals are: Jada Driver, Halle Langhi, and Neely Northcott, who have been valuable to the Marshall County team and have assisted their team through their display of leadership and athletic prowess.
The Lady Marshals came out maintaining a strong defensive front, making aggressive plays and pulling down rebounds. The offense of Marshall County also didn’t disappoint, as they amassed 42 of their 66-point total during the first half. Senior, Jada Driver, especially, was shooting efficiently and racked up 25 points total, which helped aid in the victory of her team. The Lady Tigers could not keep up and the Marshals maintained a pretty sizable lead until the end, where the Lady Marshals claimed a well-deserved win.
Marshall County 21 21 14 10 — 66
Murray 4 7 5 6 — 22
MARSHALL COUNTY: Driver 25, Waller 15, Langhi 14, Washburn 3, Boone 3, Teague 3, Northcott 2, Hall 1. Field goals: 25. 3-pointers: 9 (Driver 5, Waller 1, Teague 1, Boone, 1, Langhi 1). Free throws: 7/10. Fouls: 5. Record: 12-4.
MURRAY: Daughrity 6, Kindle 4, English 3, Oakley 3, Smith 2, Darnell 2, Downey 2. Field goals: 9. 3-pointers: 1 (Oakley 1). Free throws: 3/6. Fouls: 8. Record: 4-15.
BOYS GAME
The Marshals hosted the Murray Tigers for their Senior Night, honoring the athletic achievements of these Marshals: Talon Smothers, Riley Smith, Quinn Smith, Cole Sedlock, and Colby Shroader, who have been a massive asset to their team throughout their career.
This was a revenge game for the Marshals against the Tigers, since their last game resulted in a 31-46 loss, which further fueled Marshal’s desire to win. The energy on the court and in the stands was electric, the boys of Marshall County were dominating the court by securing numerous rebounds and sinking tough shots, resulting in a 9-0 run.
At the start of the second quarter, however, Murray started fighting back offensively and the Marshals were overwhelmed, ending the half with a five point lead by Murray. The Marshals took back their lead in the third quarter. The shots were falling for the Marshals, specifically 3-pointers, where four of the total team nine were made.
The scoreboard was back and forth between teams, and this made the four quarter especially nerve-wracking. The Marshals didn’t let the pressure get to them, maintaining that same good energy and exhibited smart play-making, which ultimately led them to a hard-fought victory.
Marshall County 13 5 21 14 — 53
Murray 10 13 12 15 — 50
MARSHALL COUNTY: Schroader 20, Sedlock 11, Wall 9, Moore 8, Smothers 3. Field goals: 16. 3-pointers: 9 (Schroader 6, Wall 2, Smothers 1). Free throws: 12/15. Fouls: 9. Record: 16-7.
MURRAY HIGH SCHOOL:N/A
