Birdsong

After 26 years as a head basketball coach across five schools, Terry Birdsong announced his retirement.

 Photo provided to Marshall County Athletics

Marshall County Marshals basketball coach Terry Birdsong is retiring as Marshals basketball head coach after a long, lustrous 26 year head coaching career.

Birdsong ends his career with a record of 514-277, which places him in the top 50 of winningest head coaches in KHSAA history. He picked up his 500th career win last season with a win over Owensboro.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In