On Saturday, the Marshall County Anglers Blaise Grant and Steven Wilhelm took first place in the SAF West Kentucky High School Trail Tournament held at Kentucky Dam Marina. Grant and Wilhelm weighed two fish in a 6-06, edging out teammate Redden, who had two fish weighing 6-04.
Marshall County’s Ty Redden placed second in the tournament, while Ian Kidd and Maddox Cope took third with a two-fish weight of 3-12. In addition to Redden’s second-place finish, the Marshal also caught the tournament’s Big Bass, which weighed in at 4-05.
