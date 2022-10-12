DRAFFENVILLE — The 1st Region tournament kicked off for the boys on Tuesday night at Colburn Stadium with a doubleheader featuring the final four teams: McCracken County, Calloway County, Marshall County, and Paducah Tilghman.
The first of the two matches began with Marshall County continuing the program’s season after a 2-0 victory over Paducah Tilghman.
Although the Marshals earned the win on their home turf, the Blue Tornado fought hard, not allowing Marshall County to score until the 20-minute mark in the first half. A goal by Ethan Tabor made it 1-0, and it would last going into halftime.
Attempts by Nathanial Skinner, Mason Atnip, Tate Kirchhoff, and Myles Middleton did not go unnoticed, as the Blue Tornado kept the Marshals tame. On multiple occasions, Kirchoff and Middleton left everything on the field, sacrificing their bodies for the Blue Tornado. While Tilghman’s defense played cat and mouse with the Marshals, PT goalkeeper Blain Oliver patrolled the net with eagle eyes, guarding his team with the season on the line.
The score moved to 2-0 in the second half as Jericho Evans cruised one into the net after a foul call from the referees that left both Marshall County and Tilghman spectators cheering and jeering toward the field. The goal by Evans was just out of reach of Oliver, giving Marshall County the push they needed to keep the ball away from Tilghman for the last minutes of the match.
Evans and Tabor were highlights for Marshall County in the victory. Goalkeeper Steven Claborne earned a shutout without defending his net for the Marshals in the match.
The Marshals will return to the First Region championship match on Thursday night against McCracken County. The two familiar foes have faced off in the championship consecutively since 2019. Marshall County looks for its first region title since defeating McCracken County 1-0 in 2019.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY 2, CALLOWAY COUNTY 1
Only one team could earn a ticket to the regional championship in the high-intensity match between the Mustangs and Lakers. But, down to the last minutes of play, the Mustangs swooped in with a goal by Johnny Stevens to make it 2-1, earning another opportunity for a regional title.
The match began with the Lakers and Mustangs playing cat and mouse for the first 25 minutes. Neither team could sink a goal into the net with Calloway’s Hunter Williams and McCracken’s Grayson Parish on either side of the field, safeguarding the box.
However, Jude Bazzell, a menace for Murray during the Second District tournament, knocked one in, right out of reach for Parish to give the Lakers its first goal against McCracken County since October 11, 2021, in the First Region tournament.
The score remained 1-0 going into the half as Calloway County looked to earn its first win against the Mustangs since 2018.
McCracken County tied with a Josh Kuntz penalty kick at the 26-minute mark. With the goal by Kuntz, the McCracken County fan section came alive, cheering with hope for the first time since Calloway County scored first.
The match remained tied, with both teams prepared to fight in overtime. However, as time ticked to the five-minute mark, spectators stood and sat on the edge of their seats, waiting for one team to take the lead. Despite most of the second half being controlled by McCracken County, Calloway County snagged the ball and came close to scoring but was left empty as Parish guarded the goal.
It would be Stevens to make it a Mustang win with two minutes to play. With Reese Barnhill’s assist, the junior sped through the field, kicking it into the goal as his teammates ran toward him and the coaching staff raised their arms in celebration.
The Mustangs will head back to Colburn Stadium on Thursday night to face the Marshals. Last season, the two met in the regional championship, with the Mustangs winning 2-1 in a shootout.
