The 2022 Class 3A Region 1 track meet took place on Tuesday, May 24 in Owensboro. Eleven schools competed in the event, including Apollo, Christian County, Daviess County, Graves County, Henderson County, Hopkinsville, Madisonville-North Hopkins, Marshall County, McCracken County, Muhlenberg County, and Owensboro High Schools.
The top two finishers in each event are automatically qualified for the state meet, as the third-place finisher qualification depends on other class meets and their results.
Marshall County’s team won it for the boys’ side and Henderson County won on the girls’ side. The following are the results for every event:
BOYS 100 METER: 1, King Combest (Owensboro) 10.91; 2, James Barragan (McCracken County) 11.00; 3, Jaheim Williams (Henderson County) 11.07
BOYS 200 METER: 1, Reece Carroll (Owensboro) 22.80; 2, Jaheim Williams (Henderson County) 22.80; 3, James Barragan (McCracken County) 23.02
BOYS 400 METER: 1, Cade Flatt (Marshall County) 49.53; 2, Reece Carroll (Owensboro) 51.03; 3, Jaiden Northington (Christian County) 51.56
BOYS 800 METER: 1, Cade Flatt (Marshall County) 1:57.13; 2, Will Davis (Marshall County) 1:58.61; 3, Nolan Kurz (Daviess County) 2:01.22
BOYS 1600 METER: 1, Thomas Ashby (Apollo) 4:29.09; 2, Drew Burden (Madisonville-North Hopkins) 4:29.74; 3, Nolan Kurz (Daviess County) 4:32.52
BOYS 3200 METER: 1, Thomas Ashby (Apollo) 9:52.23; 2, Drew Burden (Madisonville-North Hopkins) 9:55.61; 3, Lucas Offutt (Madisonville-North Hopkins) 10:10.62
BOYS 110 HURDLES: 1, Kian Court (Marshall County) 16.33; 2, Collin Jones (Daviess County) 16.44; 3, Eli Early (Owensboro) 16.56
BOYS 300 HURDLES: 1, Carson Groves (Muhlenberg County) 41.31; 2, Seth Pippin (Daviess County) 42.87; 3, Kian Court (Marshall County) 43.84
BOYS 4X100 RELAY: 1, Owensboro 43.45; 2, Christian County 45.23; 3, Hopkinsville 45.44
BOYS 4X200 RELAY: 1, Owensboro 1:31.35; 2, Muhlenberg County 1:33.67; 3, Christian County 1:33.76
BOYS 4X400 RELAY: 1, Marshall County 3:26.14; 2, McCracken County 3:35.18; 3, Daviess County 3:38.42
BOYS 4X800 RELAY: 1, Marshall County 8:02.87; 2, McCracken County 8:30.25; 3, Muhlenberg County 8:37.00
BOYS HIGH JUMP: 1, Ethan Pendleton (Owensboro) 6-02.00; 2, Cole Mills (Marshall County) 6-00.00; 3, Kamden Williams (Daviess County) 5-08.00
BOYS LONG JUMP: 1, Maurice Moorman (Owensboro) 21-03.00; 2, James Barragan (McCracken County) 19-05.50; 3, Jerel Lee (Hopkinsville) 19-02.00
BOYS TRIPLE JUMP: 1, Max Dees (Daviess County) 41-01.00; 2, Alexander Holman (Marshall County) 39-11.75; 3, Kian Court (Marshall County) 39-04.75
BOYS POLE VAULT: 1, Caleb Joyce (McCracken County) 13-00.00; 2, Colin Tolar (McCracken County) 12-00.00; 3, Maurice Moorman (Owensboro) 11-06.00
BOYS DISCUS: 1, Ben Fiser (Marshall County) 159-06.00; 2, Bryce Tapp (Henderson County) 156-01.00; 3, LeAndre Bolen Jr. (McCracken County) 154-04.00
BOYS SHOT PUT: 1, Ben Fiser (Marshall County) 53-00.75; 2, LeAndre Bolen Jr. (McCracken County) 48-07.00; 3, Bryce Tapp (Henderson County) 46-10.25
GIRLS 100 METER: 1, Natalia Davis (Henderson County) 12.82; 2, Autumn Bell (Christian County) 12.89; 3, Analea Sanders (Apollo) 12.90
GIRLS 200 METER DASH- 1. Autumn Bell (Christian County) 26.38; 2. Lezharia Bolen (McCracken County) 27.09; 3. Analea Sanders (Apollo) 27.34
GIRLS 400 METER: 1, Lezharia Bolen (McCracken County) 1:01.64; 2, Hayden Tichenor (Henderson County) 1:02.41; 3, Jayda Johnson (Christian County) 1:04.03
GIRLS 800 METER: 1, Claire Johnson (McCracken County) 2:25.25; 2, Leah Vincek (Marshall County) 2:27.90; 3, Kiley Palmer (Owensboro) 2:32.19
GIRLS 1600 METER: 1, Allison Wood (Hopkinsville) 5:25.03; 2, Joy Alexander (Madisonville-North Hopkins) 5:25.20; 3, Lucy Spaw (Daviess County) 5:26.29
GIRLS 3200 METER: 1, Joy Alexander (Madisonville-North Hopkins) 12:08.12; 2, Allison Wood (Hopkinsville) 12:20.76; 3, Addison Lyles (Marshall County) 12:25.96
GIRLS 100 HURDLES: 1, Imarie Carter (Henderson County) 17.07; 2, Mallory Hagan (Henderson County) 19.29; 3, Jasmine Buck (Owensboro) 20.44
GIRLS 300 HURDLES: 1, Sophie Williams (McCracken County) 51.91; 2, Hadley Wolfe (Henderson County) 54.72; 3, Mallory Hagan (Henderson County) 56.93
GIRLS 4X100 RELAY: 1, Apollo 51.32; 2, Owensboro 53.69; 3, McCracken County 54.07
GIRLS 4X200 RELAY: 1, Henderson County 1:50.28; 2, Owensboro 1:51.17; 3, McCracken County 1:52.15
GIRLS 4X400 RELAY: 1, McCracken County 4:20.29; 2, Apollo 4:21.61; 3, Henderson County 4:28.71
GIRLS 4X800 RELAY: 1, Daviess County 10:27.72; 2, Owensboro 10:51.20; 3, McCracken County 10:56.33
GIRLS HIGH JUMP: 1, Alexa Mullins (Henderson County) 5-00.00; 2, Emma Hancock (Graves County) 5-00.00; 3, Presleigh Jennings (Marshall County) 5-00.00
GIRLS LONG JUMP: 1, Sophie Williams (McCracken County) 16-08.25; 2, Autumn Bell (Christian County) 16-03.50; 3, Hayden Tichenor (Henderson County) 15-05.00
GIRLS TRIPLE JUMP: 1, Autumn Bell (Christian County) 36-03.00; 2, Rylee Thompson (Marshall County) 33-09.00; 3, Imarie Carter (Henderson County) 33-05.00
GIRLS POLE VAULT: 1, Laney Evans (Marshall County) 9-06.00; 2, Chandler Worth (Owensboro) 8-06.00; 3, Hallie Mattingly (Henderson County) 8-00.00
GIRLS DISCUS: 1, Georgia Hall (Marshall County) 108-02.00; 2, Haden Wolfe (Henderson County) 107-08.00; 3, Mary Ann Lyons (Apollo) 102-03.00
GIRLS SHOT PUT: 1, Lori Moyd (Hopkinsville) 35-00.75; 2, Phoebe Ramsey (Marshall County) 32-02.00; 3, Bailey Allred (Marshall County) 31-09.75.
