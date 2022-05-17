The Lady Marshals hosted the Christian Fellowship Lady Eagles in the first game of the District Four semifinals, blowing out CFS 12-1 after 4.5 innings.
The Lady Eagles put the first run on the board after a grounder by Renee Shields sent Jayden Jackson home. The Lady Marshals quickly retaliated with four runs, and both teams recorded a scoreless second inning. Marshall picked it back up in the third after a double by Gracelynn Darnall sent Emmaleigh Reynolds home, and a wild pitch allowed Chloe Coursey to steal home, making it a 6-1 game in the Lady Marshals favor. Marin Oakley and Charley Pursley scored on a double by Anna Vasseur, and Alicen Harris hit an inside-the-park home run that also sent Vasseur home. The Lady Marshals finished the game out in 4.5 innings due to the mercy-rule. They will be going on to compete in the Fourth District Championship game against Calloway County on Tuesday, May 17 at 5:30 p.m.
Calloway County 2, Murray 1Calloway County and Murray met in the other softball game to decide the Fourth District Championship matchup with the Lady Lakers coming out on top 2-1.
After a scoreless opening inning Calloway County put up a pair of runs, one in the second and one in the third to go up 2-0 heading into the fourth. Murray was able to put one run up on the board in their portion of the fourth inning but the remainder of the game would be a defensive battle.
Izzy Housden earned the win in the pitching circle for Calloway County, striking out 10 batters while allowing just five hits, one run and walking five. The two runs came from Preslee Phillips and Carson McReynolds.
The one run for Murray came from Sydney Wyatt as Aiden Farr earned the RBI.
Calloway County 4, Murray 3On the baseball side of things for the Fourth District, Marshall County held a bye, making Murray and Calloway County compete to advance. In what took eight inning, The Lakers were able to hold off the Tigers in a 4-3 decision.
The game was tied 3-3 heading into the sixth inning. Calloway opened the game with two runs right off the bat and Murray answered with one of their own in the same inning. The Lakers made it a 3-2 game in the top of the third inning and the score would remain until The Tigers matched it in their portion of the sixth inning.
In the end Conner Lockhart would round home plate for the winning run thanks to a line drive single to right field by teammate Jacob Akin. Murray had one last chance to tie or take the lead in the bottom of the eighth inning but Calloway only allowed one earned base amongst three outs to earn the win.
