The Marshall County Lady Marshals faced off against the Calloway County Lady Lakers, finishing with a narrow victory and adding another district win under their belts.
Calloway County put the first points on the board with a basket from freshman Saylor Lowe, to which Marshall immediately retaliated with a basket by junior Chevelle Henson, tying up the game 2-2. Defensive pressure and a 7-0 run by the Lady Marshals left the Lady Lakers reeling, slowing down their momentum and establishing a Marshall lead.
The Lady Lakers quickly perked up, going on their own 5-0 run, ended by a layup from sophomore Laken Schroader. Both teams continued to score, and Calloway trailed 17-10 entering the second quarter.
Lowe closed the gap to three points with back-to-back baskets at the start of the second quarter, though, quickly widened back to six by a Schroader three-pointer. Finding problems rebounding, the Lady Marshals were creating good scoring opportunities, but were finding problems finishing out the play, but still held their seven-point lead going into halftime.
The Lady Marshals began to slide in the second half, allowing the Lady Lakers to begin closing the gap between the teams, quickly eliminating their seven-point lead and transforming it into a mere one-point lead going into the final quarter.
Calloway retook the lead for the first time since the first quarter 40-39, following a three-pointer by Sophomore Jaycee Crouch. Both teams wanted the win, and the lead yo-yo’d back and forth between the Lady Lakers and Lady Marshals. The communication among the Lady Marshals seemed to be lacking, resulting in some foolhardy fouls that gave the Lady Lakers the advantage. But, despite these challenges, Marshall was not prepared to give up. A Calloway turnover generated by senior Mia Teague, leading to a basket by Henson, gave the Lady Marshals the edge they needed to win.
Marshall County:17-28-37-46
Calloway County:10-21-36-44
Henson 22, Schroader 8, Amelia Boone 8, Madyson Morton 2, Izzy Washburn 2, Mia Teague 2, Georgia Hall 2. Field goals: 17. Three-pointers: 8 (Henson 5, Boone 2, Schroader). Free throws: 4/12. Fouls: 12. Record: 9-10.
Lowe 22, Jaycee Crouch 9, Addi Schumcher 5, Jaiden Koch 5, Carson McReynolds 3. Field goals: 17. Three-pointers: 4 (Crouch 2, Koch, Schumacher). Free throws: 6/11. Fouls: 9. Record: 3-13.
The Marshals fell to the Lakers after a tough game, where nerves got the better of them and they left their undefeated district run behind them.
Calloway came out of the gate fired up, quickly putting up five uncontested points to take the early lead. Sophomore Alex Staples put the Marshals on the board with a three-point shot, followed by a basket by junior Orrin Phelps. But the Marshals ran into foul trouble quickly, amassing four team fouls before a minute and a half had elapsed, and Calloway was able to put 15-points on the board to their five. The Lakers continued to make their shots, while the Marshals were struggling offensively, trailing 17-8 entering the second quarter.
Senior Wade Moore started the second quarter with a three-pointer, but the Lakers quickly retaliated with two 3-pointers of their own, leaving Marshall in a 10-point deficit at the start. The Marshals worked hard to close the gap, creating scoring opportunities and shortening the Lakers lead to four-points. But a 3-point shot by sophomore Eli Finley closed out the half with a 27-20 Laker lead.
Calloway continued to make their shots, continuing an 8-0 run from the first half. Phelps broke the spell with a three-pointer, followed by another three-pointer by Senior Trey Wall. But every time the Marshals seemed to gain momentum, the Lakers shut them down, implementing strong defensive strategy and playing tight man-to-man defense, eliminating opportunities to drive the ball to the net.
It was a bad night of shooting for the Marshals, who were able to gain traction and create opportunity, but could not finish. Moore was causing several Lakers turnovers, and the Marshals looked to make a comeback mid-way through the last quarter, but their hope was quickly squelched by the Lakers, who were hot on three-point shots, while the Marshals were shooting bricks. This ultimately led to a loss for the Marshals, splitting their district record 1-1.
Marshall County:8-20-31-46
Calloway County:17-27-39-56
Moore 13, Staples 11, Orrin Phelps 10, Trey Wall 6, Logan Davis 2, Hunter Anderson 2, Hunter Wallace, Logan Parker. Field goals: 14. Three-pointers: 8 (Staples 3, Wall 2, Phelps 2, Moore). Free throws: 10/17. Fouls: 21. Record: 14-5.
Lockhart 18, Eli Finley 14, Jonah Butler 10, Aidan Clinton 8, Cole Lockhart 5, Stephen Lane. Field goals: 17. Three-pointers: 9 (Conner Lockhart 4, Finley 3, Clinton 2.) Free throws: 13/19. Fouls: 19. Record: 17-4.
