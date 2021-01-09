PRINCETON — Madisonville-North Hopkins scored the last eight points of the first half and used a 12-2 run late in the third quarter to push past host Caldwell County on Friday in both teams’ District 7 opener.
The Maroons (1-0 overall, 1-0 in District 7) trailed the Tigers (0-2, 0-1) 31-25 after Jabrion Spikes hit a layup with 2:28 left in the second quarter. But then Kale Gaither hit two layups and Chris Price put one in to tie the game with 1:32 left in the first half before Gaither hit a jumper with 1:13 left in the period to give Madisonville-North Hopkins a 33-31 halftime lead.
Caldwell County fought back in the third quarter, taking a 38-36 lead when Tripp Branch sank a jumper with 6:28 left in the quarter. The Tigers took their last lead of the game when Tate VanHooser hit two free throws to put CCHS ahead 40-38 with 5:34 left in the third.
The Maroons went on a 12-2 run from that point, taking a 50-42 lead when Gaither made a layup with 5:56 left in the fourth quarter, then holding the lead for the rest of regulation.
Gaither led Madisonville-North Hopkins with 24 points on 10 baskets. Landon Cline added 13 points on 8-for-9 shooting from the free-throw line, while Zach Tow put in six points.
For Caldwell County, Spikes led all scorers with 25 points on 10-for-11 shooting from the free-throw line. Branch put in 20 points, while VanHooser chipped in seven.
Madisonville-North Hopkins is scheduled to host Owensboro Catholic at 4:30 p.m. today, while Caldwell County prepares for the All “A” Classic, opening at home at 6 p.m. Tuesday against Livingston Central.
