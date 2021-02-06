Maroons use 15-0 run to push past Caldwell County

MADISONVILLE — Caldwell County led for almost all of the first half of its District 7 game at Madisonville-North Hopkins, but the host Maroons used a 15-0 run in the third quarter to gain a 64-54 win Friday.
The home-and-home series between the two teams are the only boys district games to be played thus far in District 7.
Caldwell County (3-9, 0-2 District 7) pushed out to as much as a six-point lead in each of the first two periods, taking a 25-19 advantage when junior Jabrion Spikes hit a 3-pointer with 2:32 left in the first half.
Madisonville-North Hopkins (5-2, 2-0) trimmed that lead when senior Kale Gaither made a layup and sophomore Destin Cheirs hit a putback with 54 seconds left in the second quarter for a 25-23 halftime Tiger lead.
Midway through the third quarter, CCHS eighth-grader Collin Whittington made a layup to give the Tigers a 33-28 lead with 4:08 left in the period. The Maroons scored 15 unanswered points over the next three minutes, turning a five-point deficit into a 43-33 lead when junior Danye Frazier hit a three with 1:04 left in the quarter.
MNH was led by 25 points from Gaither on 10 baskets and a 5-for-8 evening from the line.
Senior Zach Tow added 11 points for the Maroons, while Frazier had nine and junior Landon Cline put in eight.
Caldwell County was paced by a game-high 27 points from Spikes with a 12-for-15 performance from the free-throw line. Senior Tripp Branch added 17 points for the Tigers.
Caldwell County 15-10-10-19—54
Madisonville-NH 12-11-20-21—64
CALDWELL COUNTY — Tripp Branch 17, Jabrion Spikes 27, Carter Whittington 2, Collin Whittington 4, Tate VanHooser 2, Zavy Bimphus 2. 3-pointers: 4 (Branch 3, Spikes). FT: 16/29. Record: 3-9, 0-2.
MADISONVILLE-NORTH HOPKINS — Danye Frazier 9, Kale Gaither 25, Ashton Gaines 4, Zach Tow 11, Landon Cline 8, Isaac Parish 1, Destin Cheirs 6. 3-pointers: 3 (Frazier, Tow, Cline). FT: 13/26. Record: 5-2, 2-0.
