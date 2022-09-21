Out of the 50 states that have sanctioned boys wrestling as a high school sport, 14 lack a girls wrestling option as an officially sanctioned sport. Kentucky is one of those 14 states. Paducah Tilghman Assistant Wrestling Coach and KY USA Wrestling Women’s Team Director, Steffanie Hampton, is one of many who are trying to change that.
Hampton will represent Kentucky in Washington D.C. for a Congressional Wrestling Caucus Breakfast and Advocacy for girls wrestling being held on Wednesday morning.
In a description of the event on wrestlelikeagirl.org, the group hopes this event will help bring girls wrestling to the table of Members of Congress.
‘This powerful day will bring together girl wrestlers from the remaining 14 states that have yet to recognize girls’ high school wrestling as an official sport with Members of Congress. These student-athletes will advocate with facts and data for increased opportunities in their respective states. In this 50th year of Title IX, empowering girls to use their voices through actionable advocacy, combined with grassroots work, will support the development of critical leadership skills needed to unlock and leash the potential of America’s future leaders.’
At the moment, girls are able to wrestle at the high school level, but aren’t able to compete as an official sanctioned sport. Tilghman currently has one female wrestler and hopes to add more in the upcoming wrestling season.
Kendra Johnston has made a name for herself as the solo girl on the wrestling team, bringing home a KYWCA State Title. She also earned ‘Most Outstanding Wrestler’ last season as well.
“I was really impressed with Kendra last year,” Hampton said. “She’s wrestled since she was young but she hadn’t competed since before COVID where she would have had to compete against boys. But this past year she had the opportunity to wrestle girls and she came out and just smashed people, she didn’t want to give up points and competed like she had nothing to lose.”
Hampton had a successful wrestling career of her own. She attended high school in Michigan, which became the 29th state to sanction girls wrestling in May of 2021. From there she wrestled at the collegiate level at Campbellsville University in Campbellsville, KY.
“When I started wrestling it wasn’t uncommon for me to be the only girls at the tournament,” Hampton said.
She says it’s the same today in Kentucky, although girls wrestling has become more popular as of late. According to an NFHS High School Athletics Participation Survey, 21,124 girls are involved in wrestling across the country.
Hampton hopes that number continues to grow across the country and specifically in Kentucky so that more teams can be established and Kentucky officials can sanction the sport.
“I’d like to see the state sanctioned to the point where we are filling girls teams,” Hampton said. “Ideally I’d like to see girls wrestling as common as boys wrestling in the state.”
This breakfast in Washington is what many hope will be a step in the right direction to get the sanctioning process started. Until then girls will continue to compete on the mat and fight for their right at an official KHSAA State Title.
