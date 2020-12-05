LOUISVILLE — McCracken County did everything it could to avoid the avalanche.
But on a frigid Friday night at Maxwell Field, the Male Bulldogs had the bark and the bite, and rolled to a 40-13 victory over the Mustangs in the Class 6A regional championship.
In their final snaps for coach Marc Clark, senior running back Hunter Bradley and senior wide receiver Zander Mayes were among the many to empty the tank. Mayes, nearly 40 pounds lighter than when he started the season, finished with five catches and 92 yards — a 23-yard catch on the right sideline extending a late first-quarter drive. Bradley had 61 yards on 15 carries — mostly behind a 46-yard gash in the middle of the second quarter.
Male’s defense, however, didn’t yield points on either drive.
And just as Clark warned earlier this week, the Bulldogs were overwhelming.
Senior Jaylin Bross delivered the goods when needed, leading all rushers with 15 carries, 147 yards, one touchdown and a pair of two-point conversions. With under seven minutes remaining in the first quarter, he had a rush for 18 yards on fourth-and-3, and two plays later took a direct snap for a 6-0 advantage.
After a Mustangs three-and-out, Male signal-caller Nic Schutte followed up a 20-yard gain from Bross with a 33-yard touchdown to wideout Max Gainey along the left sideline — brief play-action causing slight hesitation in the secondary — for a 14-0 lead with 3:42 left in the first frame.
Gainey would come up big again in Male’s first drive of the second quarter, when Schutte found him for a lateral and a 15-yard gain on third down, and four plays later, Micah Lackey would drill a 27-yard field goal to make it 18-0.
After Bradley’s big slash, McCracken County would have to punt, and a 15-yard pass from Schutte to VJ Anthony, a 56-yard gallop from Bross, and a drive-capping 9-yard fade to the back left pylon from Schutte to Vincel Anthony made it 25-0 with 1:16 left in the half.
“The dam just broke,” Clark said. “They were good. They overwhelm you a little bit. We’ve just got to learn how to respond better in those situations, but that’s a good football team. They’ve done that to a lot of teams.
“I thought our defense held really firm. But offensively, we weren’t able to generate enough success on consistent basis.”
The Bulldogs didn’t lose steam after halftime, either. After McCracken County opened with a three-and-out, Daniel Swinney took Male’s first play of the second half for a 57-yard touchdown and a 32-0 Bulldog lead. Almost a literal and figurative gut-punch, if there ever was one.
McCracken quarterback Pryor Lamb — an effective 14-for-30 for 147 yards and two touchdowns — followed with the first of his two interceptions in the third quarter, as Male junior safety Romel Sheffield made a diving catch for the turnover.
Four plays later, junior running back Matthew Ford blasted down the left sideline for a 35-yard score — beginning a running clock at the 6:06 mark of the third quarter behind a 39-0 lead.
Mayes scored his final touchdown with the Mustangs with 4:50 left in regulation, a 32-yard strike up the middle from Lamb in zone coverage, to cap his 92-yard night. McCracken would snag an onside kickoff, and Lamb found Alex Schlei for an 8-yard score as time expired.
“It’s the first time we had played in awhile, but they were a good football team,” Mayes said. “We had been working on them the whole week. Been training for them. We just came up short. We went at them. We came out to fight.
“I just wish I could get it all over again. It’s been a weird season with COVID. I wish I could play all the games again. It’s going to be a struggle. I’m going to miss it a lot.”
Mayes was one of several tearful seniors after the game, lined up every five yards for a receiving line of players and coaches who wanted to say thanks to their graduating class.
It’s a way to show respect for the work done, regardless of defeat, but there’s hope that someday those tears are happier — perhaps with a regional championship trophy, or more, already in hand.
“We’ve just got to get better, we’ve got to get more experienced, and we’ve got to see (teams like Male) more frequently,” Clark added. “I think the thing is that we haven’t seen a team of that caliber consistently enough. And now you do (see them), and now you know how much better you’ve got to get.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.