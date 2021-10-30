Making future whitetails: ‘Rut’ is peak of activity linked to prime deer mission

Deer just have one natural obligation — to make more deer.
“Why, no,” you say. “A deer must eat and must avoid predators. Those are its daily jobs.”
But I retort, as sure as whitetail pellets are poop, the very reason a deer must eat and evade predators is to survive long enough to make more deer.
The peak of the deer’s annual reproduce cycle is but a few days hence. The reproductive period theoretically can stretch over months, but for much of North America, our region included, a high percentage of adult female deer are impregnated over a few days in November.
Because deer seed the next generation only once a year, they instinctively take it seriously. Hormonally driven bucks become so focused on the mission to breed does that they defer other concerns.
During the height of the courting period, bucks neglect their own wellbeing. They may eat and sleep little while they travel looking for or pursuing possible mates. They may do brutal, even deadly battle with rivals in pursuit of available mates. They may ignore potential dangers while they plunge ahead in the interest of carnal fulfillment and procreation.
This whitetail fervor, turmoil and determination while sometimes ignoring common cautions is what people commonly call the deer “rut.”
What we humans may notice is just a higher visibility of deer. That is largely because bucks increase their movements as the time when most does will be ready for breeding nears. Bucks tend to travel more within and beyond their normal home ranges to find and check the status of adult does that may be breeding partners.
We may see more movement of does and doe/fawn groups at this time as they flee lustily inquisitive bucks. Does typically reject those attentions until the right time. Bucks, on the other hand, are quite interested in does well before the magic moments.
Another near-magical thing about the heat of the rut is that the hormonal drive of the season motivates the elder, dominant bucks to reveal themselves. Senior members of the buck hierarchy tend to be the most cautious, secretive deer. They are the most nocturnal of the whitetails, and therefore are least seen.
Allow the heat of the rut to rise inside them, however, and even the careful bucks make greater travels, even in broad daylight. When this happens, it is as if the largest and most sought-after bucks are created by the rut. It is a coming-out. (That explains deer hunters’ interest in being out there during the peak of the rut.)
A few agencies have put out warnings in recent weeks about deer movement creating increased hazards on the highways for motorists. Cautions have been aired since back in September.
What these warnings are about are just now starting to spiral upward. A couple of weeks ago the risks were still rather moderate. Typically, in the last week of October, the level of deer movement rises markedly.
It usually goes up to a point of near chaos somewhere around the second to third week of November before declining somewhat. Overall, November is the high-risk deer-on-roads month.
At its busiest time, what happens is that the most deer are involved in hot pursuit. Bucks are roaming all over, scent tracking and trolling for does that smell like they are near estrus, the stage at which they can be bred.
About this time of year, I have seen bucks enter fields where there were several does feeding. A buck in this environment, like a kid in a candy shop, is inclined to approach and attempt to sniff every doe’s butt in the field. Most often, the does do not enjoy these flirtations/examinations.
As a doe nears estrus, one or more bucks may lock onto to her, following and actually chasing after the female with the intention of being the dad of her future fawns. This can result in two or more deer running recklessly through woods and fields — and maybe across roadways.
Then, along about the third week of November, give or take a bit, there is an apparent decline in the deer movement. What that may mean is not that the rut is over, but conversely, a greater number of does have paired up with suitors and are hanging out in thicker cover while they, er, plan their future families.
The rut will continue to an extent for several weeks. There are some individual differences, and some does naturally will come into estrus later. Biologists say a doe that somehow misses being bred in the prime period will be recycled by nature: After that first period of estrus, if she does not conceive, she will come back into estrus again 28 days later.
There is another small wave to come. Some early-born female fawns from the spring of 2021, provided they come from good habitat and are in excellent health, may come into estrus later this season, perhaps in December. That is ahead of convention, their first breeding period normally coming in their second autumn.
The natural madness of the peak of the rut, however, is just days, perhaps two weeks away. If the weather is warmer than ideal, a good bit of the deer activity may be pushed into hours of darkness. But it won’t be canceled.
It must be in the standard whitetail contract: When the rut comes around, you will make more deer.
Steve Vantreese, a freelance outdoors writer, can be contacted at outdoors@paducahsun.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.