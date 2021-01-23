The St. Mary Vikings were a dominating force against the Christian Fellowship Eagles with senior Parker MacCauley leading the charge. On Friday night, the Vikings took down the visiting Eagles in an 82-49 victory.
“I thought we played really well and came out ready to play. Our defense looked at some easy ones, and Parker was really good tonight,” St. Mary head coach Chase Denson said.
MacCauley led all scorers with 31 points, knocking down six 3-pointers. Cade Fleming followed with 10 points. Bryce Haas, Jack Bell and Daniel Willett had a combined 24 points among them.
Denson added, “Defensively, I thought we were the aggressors tonight.”
The Vikings (5-3) started off strong in the first quarter, leading the Eagles 28-9. Despite the efforts of the Eagles, nothing could stop the driving force behind MacCauley and his 3-point shots. By halftime, the Vikings’ advantage was inflated to 43-19.
For Christian Fellowship (5-3), Luke Grigg (17) and Andrew Dunning combined for 33 points. Isaac Hovekamp had 11 points, five of which came from successful free throws.
The Vikings will face Graves County today at home, while Christian Fellowship will play host to Gleason (Tenn.).
CF 9 10 10 20 — 49
St. Mary 28 15 26 13 — 82
CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP: L. Grigg 17, Dunning 16, Hovekamp 11, E. Grigg 5.
ST. MARY: MacCauley 31, Fleming 10, Willett 8, Haas 8, Bell 8, Muiter 5, Lurtz 3, C. Hrdlicka 3, Cobb 3, A. Hrdlicka 3.
