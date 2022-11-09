Lyon County fans filled the CFSB center in Murray on Saturday, Nov. 5 for the Calloway County Jamboree to watch a preview of the upcoming 2022-23 Lyon County Lyons basketball team. The teams played four 10-minute quarters with a running clock except for the final minute of each quarter.
The Lyons returned three of last year’s starting five — all juniors, Travis Perry, Brady Shoulders and Jack Reddick. Recent senior transfer Braden Nelson, and freshman Bray Kirk rounded out the starting five.
Lyon County dominated all four quarters of the first scrimmage, 22-7, 19-10, 18-17, and 19-17 for a 78-51 win over Clarksville Academy.
The Lyons capped off an opening 9-0 run with a free throw from Perry as Clarksville Academy struggled to gain possession of the ball and make shots. After jetting out to a 41-17 lead after two quarters, head coach Ryan Perry gave some of the younger JV players quality court time. The youngsters held the final quarter 19-17 all on their own.
Perry led the team with 27 points, Shoulders finished with 19 and Reddick added 11. Freshmen Kirk, Luke Breedlove and Carson Collins finished with six, five and four points, respectively.
Lyon County 60, Calloway County 38
The second installment of the Calloway County Jamboree at the Murray CFSB Center featured the Lyons against the hosting Calloway County Lakers.
The Lyons got the boost they needed to finish out the first quarter ahead 18-12. They had trailed by as much as 12-5 in the early minutes of the game, but Perry scored 13 straight points to put the Lyons back on top.
Lyon County never trailed again and went on to win the final three quarters 13-7, 11-8, and 18-11 for the final 60-38 win.
Perry nailed five buckets from behind the arc for a total of 25 points with Nelson adding nine and Shoulders finishing with eight. Cooper Collins dropped back-to-back triples in the final minutes of the fourth quarter to end the night with six points, while Reddick added five and Kirk had four.
The next time to watch the Lyons in action will be at Meet the Lyons on Nov. 18 at Jason White Gymnasium. The Lyons will also scrimmage Louisville Trinity at Martin County on Nov. 26 with the official season set to kick off on Nov. 29 against Ohio County at Jason White Gymnasium.
