Lyon County fans filled the CFSB center in Murray on Saturday, Nov. 5 for the Calloway County Jamboree to watch a preview of the upcoming 2022-23 Lyon County Lyons basketball team. The teams played four 10-minute quarters with a running clock except for the final minute of each quarter.

The Lyons returned three of last year’s starting five — all juniors, Travis Perry, Brady Shoulders and Jack Reddick. Recent senior transfer Braden Nelson, and freshman Bray Kirk rounded out the starting five.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In