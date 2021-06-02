EDDYVILLE — The Lyon County baseball team won the Fifth District championship late Monday night, holding off Crittenden County for a 9-8 victory.
Trailing 9-6 going into the seventh inning, Crittenden plated a pair of runs but was stopped short of completing a comeback. Logan Bailey and Gabe Mott drew leadoff walks for the Rockets, and Braxton Winders added a one-out RBI single. Another run came home via a Lyon error later in the inning, with two outs, but pitcher Travis Yancey got Trace Adams to fly out to end the game and secure the victory for the Lyons (25-7).
Lyon County led 3-0 after two innings and 9-2 after four before the Rockets (22-9) made their comeback.
The visitors scored three in the fifth and one in the sixth to trim the deficit to three going into the final frame.
Gunnar Bingham led the way for the Lyons’ offense with a home run, two doubles and a walk along with five RBIs.
The homer was a three-run shot to center field that gave the Lyons an 8-2 lead in the fourth inning.
Other top offensive contributors for the Lyons included Austin Long (double, walk, RBI), Aidan Rush (double, walk, RBI), Christian O’Daniel (double, RBI) and Yancey (2 singles).
Long got the pitching start for the Lyons. He threw 105 pitches over five innings, allowing five runs (four earned) on eight hits and three walks while striking out four. Yancey pitched the other two innings, allowing three runs (two earned) on four hits and two walks while striking out two.
Crittenden County, which out-hit Lyon 12-10, got three singles apiece from Tyler Boone and Winders. Winders added two RBIs, and Boone tallied one. Other top contributors included Maddox Carlson (double, single), Mott (single, walk, RBI) and Benjamin Evans (single, RBI).
Carlson started on the mound for the Rockets and threw 101 pitches over 32/3 innings.
He gave up nine runs (eight earned) on nine hits and five walks while striking out six. Boone pitched the remaining 21/3 frames, giving up one hit and three walks while striking out four.
Bingham, Long, Jackson Shoulders and Brody Williams were named to the All-District Team for the champion Lyons.
