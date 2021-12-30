PRINCETON — The Lyon County Lyons played the home standing Caldwell County Tigers in the West Kentucky Hoops Classic on Tuesday night. The rivalry between these two schools has been well documented for years and it was on full display in this contest. A late fourth quarter rally by Lyon County enabled the visiting Lyons to escape CAB gym with an exciting 83-77 victory over the host Tigers.
The Lyons came out of the gate uncharacteristically slow and sluggish on the offensive end of the floor. The Tigers jumped out to an early 11-2 lead as a result of several Lyon turnovers and numerous missed opportunities from the field. Caldwell’s senior guard Jay Spikes scored eight of his team-high 29 points in the first frame to spark the Tigers to a 16-10 advantage after eight minutes of action. The Tigers maintained their lead throughout the second quarter with each team matching the other score for score. Caldwell’s junior guard Zavy Bumphus nailed three 3-pointers for nine of his 24 points in the second frame to extend the Tiger lead to 35-27 at the break.
The third quarter was more of the same nip-and-tuck basketball with neither team being able to impose their will upon the other. The Lyons outscored the Tigers 22-20 in the third frame to narrowly cut the deficit to six points. The fired-up Tigers had been the aggressor from the jump and still maintained a 55-49 advantage after three quarters of play.
In the final quarter of play, Lyon County got their second wind and dramatically picked up the pace of the game. Lyon’s full court pressure finally started to pay dividends as the Tigers committed three consecutive turnovers which resulted in three Lyon County layups in just a matter of seconds. The Lyons went on a quick 8-0 run and took their first lead of the game 66-64 with 4:54 remaining in the game and never looked back. The Lyon assault resulted in 34 points in the final eight minutes of action. Lyon sophomore guard Travis Perry led the fourth quarter attack with 20 of his game-high 35 points. Perry also dished out a game-high eight assists.
Sophomore guard Jack Reddick also had a big night with a new career-high 21 points for the Lyons. Senior post man Jackson Shoulders contributed 16 points and nine rebounds to the Lyon victory. His first rebound of the contest was the 1,000th rebound of his outstanding career.
Lyon County 10 17 22 34 83
Caldwell County 16 19 20 22 77
Lyon 83 — Perry 35, J. Shoulders 16, Reddick 21, B. Shoulders 7, Gilbert 2, Kirk 2.
Record: 5-3
Caldwell 77 — Spikes 29, Bumphus 24, Colin Whittington 9, Thompson 8, Carter Whittington 7.
Record: 6-3
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.