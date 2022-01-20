Madisonville — The Lyon County Lyons squeaked by the Madisonville-North Hopkins Maroons 71-66 on Tuesday night in a real Second Region slugfest. Both teams are projected to be in the mix for the Second Region championship battle come tournament time.
The Lyons came out of the gate uncharacteristically slow and sluggish on the offensive end of the floor. There were several early Lyon possessions that resulted in bobbled balls and missed “gimmies” in the paint area. Play was most definitely sloppy and disconnected in the early going of the contest. Both teams played aggressive man defenses in the first quarter and neither team could establish any offensive flow or rhythm. The Lyons took a narrow 15-14 lead at the end of eight minutes of action.
Lyon County picked up the pace in the second frame with some quick transition baskets. Still, neither team converted shots into baskets at a very high clip due to the tight in-your-face man defenses by each team. The Lyons did switch defenses on occasion to a 2-3 zone in an attempt to confuse the Maroon offense. The Lyons managed to stretch their narrow lead out to a 36-27 advantage at the halfway mark despite the sloppy play.
The third quarter belonged to the Maroons and Madisonville’s fifth-year senior guard Kale Gaither. Gaither, Madisonville’s leading scorer for the season, took it upon himself to take control of the game by scoring 10 of his game-high 23 points in the period. Madisonville outscored the Lyons 23-15 in the third, but the Lyons somehow managed to hang onto a 51-50 lead at the end of three quarters.
At the 6:07 mark of the fourth quarter, Madisonville took their first lead of the game 54-53 since their 3-0 lead to open the contest. Lyon County committed several untimely turnovers which enabled the Maroons to maintain a 64-61 lead with 2:03 remaining on the clock. At this point, Lyon County went on a 7-0 run led by sophomore guard Brady Shoulders. The 6’3 Shoulders beat his defender off the dribble for layups in traffic on consecutive possessions to put the Lyons up 66-64. Lyon senior guard Gunnar Bingham converted two big free throws to finalize the 7-0 run and extend the Lyon lead to 68-64 with under a minute to play. From there, the Lyons managed to escape with the 71-66 hard fought victory.
The Lyons won with a balanced offensive attack placing four players in double-figures. Sophomore guard Travis Perry led the Lyons scoring with 20 points and was followed by Brady Shoulders with 14, Jack Reddick with 12, and Jackson Shoulders with 11 points. Madisonville’s Zach Tow and Ashton Gaines scored 21 and 12 points respectively to go along with Gaither’s 23 points.
Lyon Co. (71) — Perry 20, B. Shoulders 14, Reddick 12, J. Shoulders 11, Bingham 8, Whalin 6. Record: 11-4.
Madisonville (66) — Gaither 23, Tow 21, Gaines 12, Frazier 4, McAdoo 2, Cheirs 2, Martin 2. Record: 13-6
