Bo Jackson once said, “Set your goals high, and don’t stop till you get there.” For the Lyon County baseball team, Jackson’s words represent the 2021 season quite well.
Although the season ended in a loss against Louisville Trinity on June 18 in the semifinal game of the KHSAA State Baseball Tournament, the team made history for their school and the community they call home.
“I’m very proud of this team and what we have accomplished,” head coach Ricky Baker told The Sun. “We had great senior leadership this season. And our regular season schedule got us ready for the postseason.”
The season kicked off with Meet the Lyons on March 21 when the baseball team went head-to-head against their softball counterparts at Lee S. Jones Park. With Owen Tough on the back of their shirts, the Lyons knew this season would and could be different than ever before.
“The year started a little slow for us because we couldn’t play last year, and it took us a few weeks to get going,” Austin Long said. “After that, we flipped a switch and started winning.”
One could say the light switch flipped on when the Lyons won on April 19 against McCracken County with extra-inning heroics by Gunnar Bingham in the eighth frame with a solo homer to seal the home victory.
Long, a dominating force for Lyon County, ranked No. 14 per KHSAA for innings pitched this season with 67. The recent graduate also ranked amongst the top 25 in strikeout leaders, with 90 in 14 games pitched. He finished with a 6-3 record with two saves and a 1.57 ERA.
“This season was unbelievable. It was a blessing from God to make it as far as we did,” Christian O’Daniel said. “We made it further than anyone thought we could and made school history multiple times. It is a year I won’t forget, and many people won’t forget either.”
O’Daniel was one of four to collect hits against Trinity in the last game of the season. Despite the loss, it was a year that will remain in O’Daniel’s heart for an eternity.
The recent graduate finished his season with a .313 batting average along with 23 runs, 30 hits and 22 RBIs in 96 at-bats.
“I thought the season was great because of the family bond all of us players have. That’s what allowed us to win,” Long said. “We had the best year in school history with winning the region and making it to the Final Four at the state tournament in Lexington.”
Against Owensboro Catholic, Long went 52/3 innings, striking out eight and only allowing one run on four hits. In the matchup between Lyon and Whitley County, he gave an outstanding performance, striking out eight once more and only allowing two runs on four hits while throwing a complete seven-inning game.
“When we hit the postseason, the guys turned it up a notch, and it was great to see,” Baker said. “I think we have a chance to be just as good if not better next year.”
In the Second Region championship against Henderson County, the Lyons kept their opponent scoreless while allowing only four hits to earn their first title in school history in a 6-0 victory.
“We have some key players returning,” Baker said. “Three of our top four hitters will be back, along with most of our home run (hitters) — Jackson Shoulders, Gunnar Bingham, and Brody Williams. Corey Cissell will be back on the mound for us next season also, so that’s a plus.”
As Baker acknowledged, his top offensive player will return to the field next spring. Shoulders, Bingham and Williams will be seniors and leading their team to what they hope is another state run. Shoulders ranked No. 7 in the state with 12 home runs, per KHSAA, with Williams behind him at No. 10 with 10.
Bingham’s quick-footed approach landed him at No. 19 in the top 25 runs leaders for the year with 49 in 35 games.
“We have a lot of young talent, so it will depend on how they work in the offseason in getting stronger and faster,” Baker said. “If they do what we want, we will have another special group.”
On the discussion of young talent, the Lyon County team had five eighth-graders on the varsity roster, including Baker’s son Eli, John Bingham, Austin Spears and Peyton Williams coming up the pipeline.
“We have all been together since we were little kids, and after beating Owensboro Catholic, it showed everyone that we’re a high-class team and here to stay,” Long said. “We only made it that far because our coaches told us to play for the community, and that’s what we started doing. Every win we had was for the community.”
Seniors Travis Yancy, Brady Darnall and Aidan Rush played critical roles in the successful 30-8 season.
Yancy earned a .362 average with 25 runs, 34 hits and 22 RBIs. Darnall finished with 24 runs, 27 hits, 17 RBIs and an average of .284.
Rush led his team with 46 hits on the season and plated 34 runs and 42 RBIs with an average of .414.
