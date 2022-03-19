Lexington — The Lyon County Lyons nearly pulled off the ultimate upset of the 2022 UK HealthCare Boys’ Sweet 16 state tournament in their quarterfinal matchup with No. 2 ranked Covington Catholic on Friday night in Rupp Arena. The Covington Catholic Colonels lived up to their ranking and reputation to escape Rupp with an exhilarating 57-55 victory over the hard-fighting Lyons.
“Obviously it did not end the way we wanted, but there are no bad finishes to a season when it ends in the state tournament,” Lyon County head coach Ryan Perry said. “Covington Catholic is a really good team and we knew coming in it was going to take a special effort to beat that ball club. I am so proud of the effort that my guys gave tonight and we just came up a little short.”
Lyon County tried to neutralize Covington Catholic’s size and quickness by opening the game in a 2-3 zone hoping the Colonels would misfire from the perimeter. The Colonels made the Lyons pay by knocking down the first shot of the contest from long range to take the 3-0 lead to start the game. Lyon answered with three consecutive layups by sophomore guard Travis Perry off of three Colonel live ball turnovers.
The game was knotted up at 10-10 with 3:40 left in the opening quarter. Covington Catholic put a box-and-one defense on Perry the remainder of the quarter and the Colonels took a 15-13 lead at the end of eight minutes of action.
Covington Catholic’s junior guard Kascyl McGillis opened the second quarter with back-to-back 3-pointers to extend the Colonel lead to 21-13. The Lyons responded with a short 6-0 run to close the deficit to 21-19 with 5:00 left in the half. The score was 23-21 when the Colonels went on a 7-0 run of their own to take a 30-21 lead over the Lyons.
The nine-point Colonel advantage was the largest lead of the game by either team.
The Colonel’s knocked down 5-of-12 attempts from the three point arc in the first half of play to take a 32-25 lead at the break.
The Lyons struggled to make shots from anywhere the entire first half, converting only 8-of-24 field goal attempts for 33%, yet they were still in the game.
Covington Catholic maintained a 37-30 lead at the 5:09 mark of the third quarter. At that point, Lyon County’s offense began to click and their man to man defense disrupted Covington’s offensive rhythm.
The Lyons clawed their way back in the game by outscoring the Colonels 11-4 the remainder of the quarter to tie the contest 41-41 at the end of three quarters.
Lyon County scored the first bucket of the final quarter to take their first lead of the game since it was 8-5 early in the first quarter.
Lead changes were the theme throughout the fourth quarter.
The two teams traded basket for basket until the Colonels took a 55-50 lead with under a minute to play. Perry nailed a huge 3-pointer to cut the Lyon deficit to 57-55 with only 0:33 left on the game clock, but the Colonels held on for the narrow 59-57 victory.
“What a game! Lyon County was a hand full. They were prepared for us. They gave us all we wanted and more,” Covington Catholic head coach Scott Ruthsatz said. “They were hard to handle and their bigs are really physical and Perry hit two big shots at the end to make it hard to close the game out. But I am very proud of my team. We have played a really tough schedule to prepare us for games like this one.”
The Lyons actually out rebounded the taller Colonels 31-26 for the game, but the Achilles heel for Lyon County was the missed opportunities in the paint area.
The Lyons simply missed too many ‘gimmies’ and it was the difference in the outcome of the contest.
Perry led the Lyons in scoring with 21 hard fought points. Senior Jackson Shoulders recorded a double-double in his last game as a Lyon with 14 points and 13 rebounds. Covington Catholic was led by McGillis’ 17 points. Covington’s 6’8” center Mitchell Rylee also recorded a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds.
The 2021-2022 Lyons recorded the most successful basketball season in the history of Lyon County High School.
The Lyons ended the year with an impressive 29-7 record and came up just two wins shy of the school record 31 wins.
Catholic (59) — McGillis 17, Rylee 16, Hussey 13, Ipsaro 8, Wilson 4, Starks 1. Record: 29-4
Lyon (57) — Perry 21, J. Shoulders 14, Reddick 9, Whalin 7, B. Shoulders 2, Bingham 2, Gilbert 2. Record: 29-7
