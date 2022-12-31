LEXINGTON — The Lyon County Lyons pulled off an impressive 92-85 double overtime comeback victory against the Mason County Rebels on Friday, avenging their previous loss and taking home third place in the White, Greer & Maggard Holiday Classic in Lexington.

Trailing by as much as 39-23 early in the second quarter, the Lyons seemed to be in for a tough night against the state’s fifth-ranked team. But, they fought back hard, with Travis Perry leading the charge. Perry, the team’s leading scorer, moved into second place on the state’s all-time scoring list with 31 points on the night, bringing his career total to 3,669. He also dished out a career-high 12 assists.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In