LEXINGTON — The Lyon County Lyons pulled off an impressive 92-85 double overtime comeback victory against the Mason County Rebels on Friday, avenging their previous loss and taking home third place in the White, Greer & Maggard Holiday Classic in Lexington.
Trailing by as much as 39-23 early in the second quarter, the Lyons seemed to be in for a tough night against the state’s fifth-ranked team. But, they fought back hard, with Travis Perry leading the charge. Perry, the team’s leading scorer, moved into second place on the state’s all-time scoring list with 31 points on the night, bringing his career total to 3,669. He also dished out a career-high 12 assists.
Brady Shoulders also had a standout performance, shooting 9/12 on two-point baskets and finishing with a double-double of 23 points and 13 rebounds. Jack Reddick contributed 18 points and three assists, hitting a crucial game-tying 3-pointer in the process.
But, it was Lukas Breedlove who really sealed the deal for the Lyons in overtime. He scored two key baskets and hit two free throws, won the tip-off, secured a stolen possession, and blocked what could have been the game-winning shot for the Rebels. Breedlove finished with nine points.
Mason County saw double figures from five players. Riley Mastin led the way with 21 points, followed by Carter McClanahan with 17. Phillip Bierley and Terrell Henry each finished with 15. Henry also had nine boards, while Bierley had eight and Khristian Walton added 10.
The Rebels topped the Lyons in almost every stat recorded during the game. Ultimately the game winning difference came down to a single 3-pointer, made free throws, and a whole lot of grit and determination. It was a great team effort to a satisfying victory after their previous 75-72 loss to the Rebels at the PRC Classic.
The Lyons will rest up over the weekend and be back in action Monday in Hopkinsville to play the Tigers.
Lyon County 20 24 16 16 2 14 — 92
Mason County 31 19 13 17 2 7 — 85
Lyon County — Perry 31, Shoulders 23, Reddick 18, Breedlove 9, Kirk 6, Cooper Collins 3, Carson Collins 2.
Mason County — Mastin 21, McClanahan 17, Bierley 15, Henry 15, Walton 10, Hamilton 7.
