DIXON — The visiting Lyon County Lyons defeated host Webster County Trojans 89-72 on Thursday night in a Second Region contest. Lyon County’s high-scoring duo of sophomore guard Travis Perry and senior post man Jackson Shoulders combined for 47 points to lead the Lyons over the Trojans.
The Lyons opened the game in a straight-up man defense which forced five Trojan turnovers in the first quarter of play. The Lyons jumped out to a quick 6-0 lead and Webster called an early timeout to stop the run. The timeout helped as the Trojans regrouped to fight back to only a one point deficit 11-10 with 2:35 left in the quarter. However, the Lyons owned the last 2:35 and went on a 10-0 run to end the quarter to take a 21-10 lead with a balanced scoring attack.
The Lyons extended their lead to 25-10 making it a 14-0 run overlapping the two quarters. Webster County sophomore forward DeShawn Murphy ended the Lyon run with a tough bucket in the paint with 5:00 left in the half. The Trojans offense began to click which resulted in a 14-4 run of their own to pull within five points of the Lyons 29-24. Murphy scored nine big points in the quarter to get the Trojans back within striking distance. Lyon County was a miserable 1-for-10 from the arc in the first half, yet the Lyons weathered the Trojan storm and kept their poise to maintain a 33-26 lead at the halftime break.
Lyon County came out of the locker room in their trademark 2-2-1 full court press to establish a faster pace of play in the third quarter. The game quickly turned into a track meet as both teams’ offensive efficiency improved dramatically from the first half. Lyon sophomore guard Jack Reddick got hot and drilled four 3-pointers from deep to spark the Lyons to a huge 32 point quarter and a commanding 65-48 advantage at the end of three quarters.
The Lyons continued to force the action in the fourth quarter. At one point, the Lyons extended their lead to 81-57, the largest of the game. The 24-point deficit was simply too much for the Trojans to overcome as the two squads traded point for point in the final quarter. With the 89-72 victory, Lyon County improved their record to 21-6 for the season and an undefeated 17-0 record in regional play.
Perry scored a game-high 27 points to lead the Lyons.
Jackson Shoulders recorded yet another double-double for the Lyons with 20 points and 12 rebounds, and younger brother Brady Shoulders scored 12 points and grabbed nine rebounds. Reddick added 14 points to the Lyon scoresheet.
Murphy led the Trojans with 25 points. Webster’s Bradin Nelson and Aaron Harmon also hit double figures with 15 and 10 points respectively.
Lyon (89) — Perry 27, J. Shoulders 20, Reddick 14, B. Shoulders 12, Bingham 8, Kirk 4, Whalin 2, Radivonyk 2. Record: 21-6
Webster (72) — Murphy 25, Braden Nelson 15, Harmon 10, Michalek 8, Garrard 6, Duncan 4, Brice Nelson 4. Record: 13-16
