EDDYVILLE — Elite scoring was on full display at Lyon County High School on Friday night as the unbeaten Lyons took down Graves County, 65-60, behind a 23-point performance from freshman guard Travis Perry.
Although the Lyons snuck away with the win, the story of the night came from Graves County transfer guard Drew Thompson.
Ruled eligible by the KHSAA on Friday, Thompson made his Eagle debut against the Lyons, leading both teams in scoring with 26 points on 6-for-11 shooting from downtown.
Graves controlled the tempo early, using nine first quarter points from Thompson to take a 17-16 lead into the second quarter.
Lyon County managed to settle down in the second, forcing multiple Graves turnovers and missed shots to jump ahead 30-24 at the three minute mark.
Graves would respond quickly, using an 8-2 run to enter halftime tied with the Lyons, 32-32.
Thompson continued his hot streak from beyond the arc in the third quarter, knocking down a pair of treys to help propel Graves back into the lead, 51-48, heading into the fourth quarter.
While Perry remained quiet throughout the game, it was his fourth quarter dominance that helped the Lyons pull ahead late.
Clutch free throws down the stretch from Nick Whalin and Perry cemented the Lyons’ victory. Following the Eagles’ nail-biting loss, Graves County head coach Josh Frick said he liked what he saw from his team against the Lyons.
“We showed a lot of promise tonight,” Frick said. “We just took the Second Region favorite right down to the wire on their home court, they just made a few plays down the stretch. We’re right there in the mix and I loved how my guys competed. Once we figure out some rotations and how we need to play with these guys, it could be a lot of fun.”
Graves 17 15 19 9 — 60
Lyon 16 16 16 17 — 65
Graves: Thompson 26, Grant 12, Isaiah 9, Brown 7, Hayden 3, Pigg 3.
Field goals: 20-50. 3-pointers: 9 (Thompson 6, Hayden, Isaiah, Pigg). Free throws: 11-15. Reb: 19. Ast: 9. TO: 15. Fouls: 18. Record: 3-3.
Lyon: Perry 23, J. Shoulders 19, Whalin 14, Bingham 7, B. Shoulders 2.
Field goals: 23-50. 3-pointers: 3 (Perry 2, Bingham). Free throws: 16-20. Reb: 30. Ast: 16. TO: 19. Fouls: 13. Record: 7-0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.