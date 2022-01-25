Eddyville — The Lyon County Lyons overwhelmed an undermanned Livingston Central ball club 93-28 on Saturday night in a Fifth District match up. The visiting Cardinals were down to only eight available players for the contest due to injuries and Covid-19 protocols.
Lyon County roared out of the gate on a 20-0 run to start the game. The Cardinals found it difficult to get into any of their offensives sets, and when they did so, their shots were simply not finding the bottom of the basket. On the other end of the court, shots were falling from everywhere for the host Lyons. Sharp shooting sophomore guard Travis Perry scored 20 of his game-high 31 points in the first quarter to lead the Lyons to a commanding 36-9 lead. Perry connected on four of his seven made 3-pointers in the first eight minutes of action.
Lyon County head coach Ryan Perry substituted freely beginning the middle of the second quarter, yet his Lyons extended their big lead to 59-16 at the halfway mark. In the second half, the mercy rule was put into play with a running clock except for free throws. Still, the Lyons continued to stretch their lead even more and led 78-20 at the end of three quarters of play.
With the outcome of the game already determined by the lopsided score, Lyon County’s bench players played the entire final quarter gaining valuable varsity game experience. Unfortunately, the shorthanded Cardinals could not overcome the absence of several key players on their roster. Livingston was led in scoring by Gavin Crass’ 11 points and Tyler Calender’s 10 points.
Lyon County had four players score double figures. In addition to Perry’s 31 points, senior guard Gunnar Bingham had a big night with 18 points and senior Jackson Shoulders added 12 points. Younger brother Brady Shoulders was the other double-figure scorer with 10 points. The victory was the Lyons’ seventh consecutive win and raised their record to 12-4 on the season.
Lyon Co. (93) — Perry 31, Bingham 18, J. Shoulders 12, B. Shoulders 10, Whalin 6, Radivonyk 6, Downing 5, Ray 4, Parker 1.
Livingston (28) — Crass 11, Calendar 10, Rains 3, Hosick 2, Render 2.
