Eddyville — The Lyon County Lyons overwhelmed the overmatched Dawson Springs Panthers 74-44 on Tuesday night at Jason White Gymnasium.
The Lyons opened the game in a tight man defense that made it difficult for the Panthers to establish any offensive rhythm. Dawson was forced to take contested shots that the Lyons rebounded and turned into easy transition buckets. Lyon County’s high scoring duo of sophomore guard Travis Perry and senior post man Jackson Shoulders combined for all of Lyon’s 21 points in the opening quarter. The Lyons took a 21-10 lead at the end of eight minutes of action.
The Lyons really picked up the pace in the second quarter and seemed to hit another gear offensively. The undermanned Panthers were unable to stop the Lyons from dominating the offensive glass for easy put-back buckets. On the defensive boards, the Lyons rebounded the ball and threw half-court outlet passes to teammates streaking down the sidelines for layup after layup. The Lyons put 25 points on the scoreboard in the second frame to take a commanding 46-26 lead at the halftime break.
Lyon County Coach Ryan Perry substituted freely throughout the contest in an admirable attempt to keep the margin of score within reason. Yet, the Lyons still extended the lead to 35 points at one point in the second half. From there, the Lyons backed off any defensive pressure and coasted to the 74-44 victory. Lyon County’s record improved to 20-6 for the season and an undefeated 16-0 record in regional play. The Lyons have three remaining games on the regular season schedule before district tournament play next week.
Perry scored a game-high 24 points and Shoulders added 21 points to lead the Lyons. Sophomore guard Jack Reddick added 10 points to the Lyon scoresheet.
Seniors Rett Nieters and Dilyn Skinner scored 16 and 15 points respectively to lead the Panthers.
Lyon (74) — Perry 24, J. Shoulders 21, Reddick 10, Parker 8, Bingham 4, Gilbert 4, Ray 3. Record: 20-6
Dawson Springs (44) — Nieters 16, Skinner 15, Johnston 7, Whalen 6. Record: 3-25
