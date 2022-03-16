The 2021-2022 Lyon County Lyons will make their first appearance ever at Rupp Arena on Thursday, March 17, at 1:30 p.m. EST to battle John Hardin High School in the opening round of the UK HealthCare Boy’s Sweet 16 State Tournament.
The Lyons earned their berth in the Sweet 16 with an exhilarating 87-69 redemption win over the Hopkinsville Tigers in the Second Region championship game. The Lyons have anxiously awaited a return to the Sweet 16 for a long 71 years. It was the 1951 Lyons who made the first and only appearance in the Sweet 16 in school history until this year’s group of young Lyons. The 1940 Kuttawa High School team led by the “Kuttawa Clipper”, better known as the great ‘Jumping’ Joe Fulks, made it to the Sweet 16 as well, but that was before the 1947-48 consolidation of Eddyville and Kuttawa high schools to become what is now Lyon County High School.
Since 1951, the Second Region has been dominated by what is referred to as the “Big 3”. The only valid exception to the “Big 3” has been University Heights Academy, a small private school in Hopkinsville. The “Big 3” schools are Christian, Madisonville, and Hopkinsville. Those four high schools have won a combined 47 championships since 1951. History has proven that it is extremely difficult for a small school the size of Lyon County to compete with the much larger schools in the region.
However, the 2021-2022 Lyons are the exception to what history has proven over the years. The Lyons returned their entire roster from the previous year except for one reserve player. After an unexpected loss to the Hopkinsville Tigers in the opening round of the 2021 Second Region tournament, the current Lyons could not wait for 2021-22 season to get underway and be given the opportunity to redeem themselves after the upset loss to the Tigers. The coaching staff and players anticipated that this season could be history making for the school and community because of the returning experience on this team.
“This group of guys that I have are special. As a team, we set a couple of lofty goals prior to the start of the season,” Lyon County head coach Ryan Perry said. “First, we wanted to make a run at the Class “A” state championship in Richmond. We made it to Richmond, but unfortunately, we failed to achieve our goal after a heart-breaking loss to Breathitt County in the opening round of the state tournament. Secondly, we wanted to win the Second Region championship and give our kids the opportunity to play in Rupp Arena. We have accomplished that goal and we are looking forward to the challenge that is in front of us. When I say this team is special, it is exceptionally rare to have two prolific scorers playing at the same time for such a small school.”
The Lyons enter the Sweet 16 with a record of 28-6 and winners of their last nine games. The Lyons blitzed through the Second Region with an unblemished 23-0 record this season and are three wins shy of tying the 1973 school record of 31 wins. They are second only to George Rogers Clark High School as the highest scoring team in the state with an average score of 79.9 points per game, are fifth in the state in rebounding with 36.9 rebounds per game and 11th in the state in margin of victory at 16.5 points.
Lyon County prefers to play fast and likes to turn games into track meets which is fairly obvious considering they score nearly 80 points per outing. They speed the game up with their 2-2-1 full court press and look to score quick transition baskets off of their opponents’ live ball turnovers. The Lyons are known for ripping the ball off the defensive backboard and throwing long outlet passes to teammates streaking to the basket.
“I have two of the top three all-time leading scorers in Lyon County history on my team, that is a huge statement in itself,” Perry said. “Travis (Perry) is No. 2 and Jackson (Shoulders) is No. 3 on the all-time Lyon County scoring list, and to top that off, Jackson is also the all-time leading rebounder in Lyon County history. With that said, we are not just a two-man team because we also have a nucleus of really good role players that support our two leaders. I believe we have a solid ball club throughout our roster and it is going to take a really good team to knock us out of this state tournament.”
The Lyons boast four impressive seniors in Jackson Shoulders, Nick Whalin, Gunnar Bingham, and Luke Gilbert. Shoulders has been “the man” for the Lyons inside the paint all year long. He simply overpowers his opponents with his size and physical strength. Listed at 6 feet 4 inches tall, Shoulders averages a double-double for the season with 19.6 points per game and 10.4 rebounds per outing. Shoulders has been a four-year starter for the Lyons and has scored 2,110 career points while also grabbing an amazing 1,278 rebounds in his career. Whalin is also a starter who adds another post presence for the Lyons. Bingham brings a high level of athleticism and speed off the bench to the team and can play multiple positions on the floor, while Gilbert comes off the bench to add another big body inside the paint area.
Perry is a Rivals four star recruit and the Lyons’ leading scorer.
He is also a 4-year starter and is eighth in the state in scoring with 27.7 points per game; he also ranks eighth in the state with 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for a total of 111 trifectas for the season. Perry has already scored 3,142 points in his young Lyon career and is only 159 points shy of surpassing Ty Rogers as the all-time leading scorer in Fifth District basketball history.
The 2021-2022 Lyons are definitely special and they may very well be the best basketball team in Lyon County history based on their season and tournament accomplishments thus far.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.