The Lyon County Lyons reach the century mark and get some free food out of it in the 100-53 win against the Livingston Cardinals on Monday night.
The Lyons came out of the gates hot from beyond the 3-point arc. In the first eight minutes, Lyon had made a combined seven 3-point baskets.
“We were really sloppy and we didn’t have any energy out there,” freshman Travis Perry said. “ We came out and we were slow and kind of sluggish. I feel like we still made shots. Our defense was not as good as it should have been and we really improved on that in the second half.”
Perry had four of the seven 3-point shots in the quarter to lead the team with 12 points, but it was Gunner Bingham who had two important triples in the final 30 seconds of the period that swung momentum back in favor of the Lyons.
Livingston County had found momentum late in the first quarter and had cut an early 19-4 lead to 19-11 after going on a 7-0 run late in the quarter.
Bingham came in with under a minute left in the first and helped extend the Lyon lead going into the second to 25-11.
“Gunner (Bingham) played outstanding tonight,” Lyon head coach Ryan Perry said. “He hit five 3-pointers and had 27 points. I feel like his baskets were well-timed.”
In the second, Lyon and Livingston County went back and forth on shots. Both teams shot multiple 3-point shots but did not convert on most of them.
The Lyons started to drive the ball with Perry and were able to extend the lead in the second quarter.
Livingston County had no answer for the Lyons’ defense in the first half and it seemed that they were rushed and could not get into their offense like they wanted.
At the half, the Lyons sat comfortably with a 49-26 lead.
Despite Perry finishing the game with 35 and Bingham adding a quiet 27, the hero with the biggest two points of the game was freshman Zach Radivonyk who played in the fourth quarter during the mercy rule time.
The score was 98-52 Lyon County and the bench was begging for two more points.
If the Lyons reached 100 points, they would get Chick-fil-A from their coach.
There was under two minutes left in the game and it felt like the state championship finals in the gym.
Radivonyk took the ball up the court and you could see in his eyes that he had one thing on his mind and that was to score.
With defenders all around him, he threw up a prayer shot and the next thing you could hear in the gym was an eruption that sounded like the reaction to a buzzer-beater shot.
“I was thinking OK, I am going to get the ball and I am just going to shoot it,” Radivonyk said. “I am just going to throw something up and so I got past my man and shot the shot and I honestly thought I was air balling it. It went in somehow.”
Coach Perry said that those two points went to one of the most hard-working players he had on his team. The first to show up and the last to leave.
“If the gym is open he (Radivonyk) is in it,” Coach Perry said. “I mean he is a dedicated and devoted kid.”
Lyon will enjoy the win and then quickly shift gears to a very important away game that has very big region implications when it plays Trigg County on Friday night on the road.
Coach Perry is going to enjoy the win for a short time and then get ready for what he expects to be a fun night on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.