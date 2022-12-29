Lyon

Lyon County athletes share high fives on their way to the bench during a fourth quarter timeout in their 86-80 win over Ballard on Wednesday night.

 BY JENNIFER HAINES/For The Sun

LEXINGTON — The Lyon County Lyons pulled off a thrilling victory against the Louisville Ballard Bruins on Wednesday, winning 86-80 to advance to the semi-final round of the White, Greer & Maggard Holiday Classic at Lexington Catholic High School.

After building a 10-point lead early in the first quarter, the Lyons found themselves up just 28-26 at halftime. The game remained closely contested in the second half, with the Bruins taking the lead with just eight seconds left in the third quarter thanks to a 3-pointer from Gabe Sisk.

