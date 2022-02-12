GREENVILLE — Lyon County senior big man Jackson Shoulders had another monster game as he led the Lyons to a thrilling 72-69 overtime victory over the host Muhlenberg Mustangs on Thursday night. Shoulders dominated the inside game and recorded yet another double-double on the stat sheet with game-highs of 22 points and 15 rebounds.
The Lyons opened the game in their trademark 2-2-1 full court defensive pressure, but the Mustangs handled the press with little trouble advancing the ball into the front court. Muhlenberg ran a very methodical and disciplined offense early in the game which gave them some good looks at the basket. The Mustangs knocked down three of their game-high eleven 3-pointers in the opening quarter to keep them within striking distance of the Lyons. Lyon County’s sophomore star combo guard Travis Perry was on fire early as he nailed four of his first five shots to score nine of his 21 points to give the Lyons a narrow 17-15 advantage at end of the eight minutes of action.
Lyon County started the second quarter on a 12-0 run to extend their lead to 29-15 at the 4:31 mark, the largest lead of the game for either team. Muhlenberg senior guard Trey Lovell ended the Lyon run with two free throws which started what would become a quarter-ending 19-7 run by the Mustangs. With the pace of the game picking up, the Lyons still maintained the slight two point advantage 36-34 at the halftime break.
The faster pace of play continued into the third quarter with both teams looking to get the ball off the glass and run with it. Both teams played tight man defenses and traded basket for basket most of the entire quarter. The Mustangs eventually outscored the Lyons 20-18 in the period to tie the game 54-54 at the end of three quarters of play.
The final quarter was an outright rock fight with neither team being able to impose their will upon the other. Baskets were hard to come by as both teams locked down on their respective defensive end of the floor. Lyon County held a 63-61 lead with 1:02 left in the game and had possession of the basketball, but the Lyons coughed the ball up for a turnover with 30 seconds left. Once more, Lovell was the man for the Mustangs as he scored in heavy traffic to tie the game 63-63 with four seconds on the clock. The Lyons had one last shot to win the game in regulation, but the shot misfired and the game went to overtime.
The Mustangs scored first in the overtime period with a three from beyond the arc, but the Lyons responded with five consecutive points by Shoulders to give Lyon County a 68-66 lead. The Lyons got a stop on the ensuing defensive end and retained possession of the ball. The Mustangs fouled sophomore guard Jack Reddick with seven seconds remaining. He drilled both free throws to give the Lyons a 70-66 advantage. Muhlenberg’s senior Brayden Lovan quickly advanced the ball to the front court and nailed a deep three to cut the deficit to 70-69 with 1.7 seconds remaining in the game. The Mustangs fouled Lyon’s Perry with 1.0 second left and Perry drained both free throws. Muhlenberg’s half court desperation shot misfired and the Lyons escaped with a hard fought 72-69 victory.
In addition to Shoulders’ 22 points and Perry’s 21 points, Reddick finished the contest with 12 points for the Lyons. Lovan came off the Mustang bench to lead Muhlenberg with 20 points and Lovell finished with 13 points. Shoulders passed former Lyon County big man Daryl Travis on the all-time school scoring list with his 1,876th point in the third quarter of the contest. Shoulders currently ranks fourth with 1,886 points (and counting) behind Ty Rogers (3,300), teammate Travis Perry (2,807 and counting), and Keith Matchen (2,096).
Lyon (72) — J. Shoulders 22, Perry 21, Reddick 12, B. Shoulders 9, Bingham 4, Whalin 4. Record: 18-5
Muhlenberg (69) — Lovan 20, Lovell 13, Ray 10, Summers 9, Carver 9, Vincent 8. Record: 12-9
