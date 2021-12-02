MORTONS GAP — The reigning Fifth District Champion Lyons returned their top eight scorers from last year’s successful 22-4 season. The Lyons’ experience was on full display Tuesday night as they edged the Hopkins Central Storm 89-78 on the road, in their 2021-2022 basketball season opener.
Lyon County’s high-octane offense was firing on all cylinders early as they came out the gate fast and furious. Their patented full-court defensive pressure caused several early Storm turnovers and led to some easy transition baskets. However, the Storm matched the Lyons bucket for bucket as both teams pushed the basketball downhill at a frantic pace. Sophomore guard sensation Travis Perry scored 10 points in the opening period to give the Lyons a 22-20 lead.
There were several second quarter lead changes in the nip-and-tuck scoring frenzy as both teams made noteworthy offensive runs at one another. Junior Marcus Eaves scored 10 points in the second period to keep Hopkins Central in the tight contest. Perry scored 12 more points in the second quarter to lead the Lyons to a narrow 45-42 advantage at the half-way mark.
The two teams traded basket for basket in the third quarter with each scoring 23 points. Eaves continued to keep the Storm within striking distance by scoring 10 more points in the quarter. With the game tied 65-65, Perry drained a deep contested 3-pointer at the buzzer to give the Lyons a mere three point cushion leading into the final quarter of play.
The Lyons extended their lead to a three possession game in the closing minutes of the final frame. Hopkins Central was forced to put the Lyons on the foul line and hope for missed chances at the charity stripe. Once more, Perry came through in the clutch and converted six consecutive free throws in the final two minutes to ice the game for the Lyons.
Perry scored a game-high 43 points to lead the Lyons to victory. Senior center Jackson Shoulders dominated the paint area and recorded a double-double for the Lyons with 25 points and 15 rebounds. Sophomore Brady Shoulders added 10 points and nine rebounds to the Lyon ledger.
Eaves scored a hard earned 38 points to lead Hopkins Central and teammate Wesley Morris added 14 points for the Storm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.