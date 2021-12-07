Eddyville — The Lyon County Lyons went on a 17-4 offensive run to end the game to defeat the Webster County Trojans 83-64 in a Second Region contest.
The Trojans went on a 12-3 run of their own to cut a 63-48 third quarter deficit to 66-60 at the 4:30 mark of the fourth frame. Lyon sophomore guard Travis Perry stopped
the Trojan run with two quick jumpers for five consecutive points for the Lyons. Webster scored only four points the remainder of the contest.
The Lyons started the game in their 2-2-1 full court defense and forced some early Trojan turnovers; however, the Trojans also got quick easy layups when they were successful breaking the press. The Lyons fell back in a 1-3-1 zone defense and forced the Trojans to take perimeter shots which resulted in a 20-17 Lyon lead at the end of the first frame.
The second quarter was a slugfest and both teams struggled to convert shots into points.
The Trojans played an aggressive man defense with a strategy of face guarding Perry and denying the Lyon sharp-shooter open looks at the basket. The Trojan defense held the high-scoring guard to only eight first half points, yet the Lyons still led 36-27 at the halfway mark as a result of a balanced scoring attack.
Lyon sophomore guard Jack Reddick opened the third quarter with the Lyons’ first 3-pointer of the game to extend the Lyon lead to 12 points.
Both teams scored at a much faster pace in the third period of play with the Lyons outscoring the Trojans 27-21 to take their largest lead of the game 63-48 at that point.
Lyon County was led by Perry with a game-high 24 points. Reddick finished with 18 points for the Lyons and Jackson Shoulders scored 15 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for his third consecutive double-double game. Brady Shoulders, younger brother of Jackson, hauled in a team-high 13 rebounds and dished out seven assists.
Junior Braden Nelson led the Trojans with a hard fought 23 points. Deshawn Murphy and Markus Austin both chipped in 13 points for Webster County.
LYON COUNTY 83, WEBSTER COUNTY 64
Lyon 20 16 27 20—83
Webster 17 10 21 16—64
Lyon County — Perry 24, J. Shoulders 15, Reddick 18, Bingham 7, B. Shoulders 7, Gilbert 2, Whalin 8, Cissell 2. Record: 2-1
Webster County — Nelson 23, Austin 13, Murphy 13, Harmon 10, Michalek 3, Baker 2.
Record: 3-1
