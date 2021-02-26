The Lyon County boys basketball team came out firing on all cylinders Thursday at McCracken County and never looked back in defeating the Mustangs 87-63.
“We know how good McCracken County is, but we felt like we had a good vibe coming down here, and our warmups were good. And our guys just came out and played and put it all together tonight,” Lyons head coach Ryan Perry said. “This is probably the best game we’ve played all season, and we picked a good time to do it.”
In what was a battle between the First Region-leading Mustangs (14-5) and Second Region-leading Lyons (18-3), Lyon County put its fast-paced, high-scoring offense on display early on with 30 first-quarter points, and McCracken was unable to recover.
“Defensively we were locked in and flying around in our rotations and getting the ball out and running and going, and we were playing the best version of how we play,” Perry said of the opening quarter. “Guys were making big shots at big times, and that set the tone for the game.”
Three free throws from freshman Travis Perry and back-to-back 3-pointers from junior Gunnar Bingham and Perry gave the Lyons a 24-7 edge with 1:06 left in the opening quarter. Junior Jackson Shoulders and Perry later connected on consecutive triples to put the Lyons up 30-9 before a 3-pointer from McCracken junior Ian Hart cut the deficit to 30-12 going into the second period.
Lyon County made six 3-pointers in the opening frame, three of which came from Perry. Perry made six of the Lyons’ 12 3-pointers in the game. McCracken finished with eight triples, three of which came from junior Brant Brower.
Perry finished with 13 points in the opening frame to go with 11 from Shoulders. Those two ended up leading the Lyons in scoring for the game with 31 and 21 points, respectively.
“Travis wanted to win this game pretty bad. He knew what this game meant to our season, and he played great. And Jackson Shoulders played like a man,” Ryan Perry said. “Those two guys set the tone of the game and were leaders like they have to be. I’m really proud of both of them.”
Bingham and freshman Brady Shoulders chipped in 10 points each for Lyon County.
Brower finished with 18 points to lead the way for the Mustangs to go with 14 from senior Noah Dumas and 10 from junior Max Blackwell.
Brower got hot in the second quarter with a trio of 3-pointers as part of his 11 points in the frame as the Mustangs tried to fight back. They were able to close the gap to 11, 45-34, at halftime.
Brower opened the third quarter with a layup to pull the Mustangs within nine, but that was close as they would come. A 12-2 Lyon County run — highlighted by 3-pointers from Perry and freshman Jack Reddick — midway through the third increased the lead to 60-40, and the Lyons cruised from there, leading 70-48 going into the final quarter.
“That’s a good McCracken County team. It took our best effort, and they didn’t play as well as they normally play,” Perry said. “That’s a state tournament team right there, and we were lucky enough to have our best tonight. But that’s a team full of great players. They’re going to be extremely successful the rest of the season.”
Lyon 30 15 25 17 — 87
McCracken 12 22 14 15 — 63
Lyon leading scorers: Perry 31, J. Shoulders 21, Bingham 10, B. Shoulders 10.
McCracken leading scorers: Brower 18, Dumas 14, Blackwell 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.