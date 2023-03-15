After falling earlier than they would have liked in Second Region All “A” Classic play, the Lyon County Lyons are hungry for another chance at a championship. The Lyons (30-5) will have that chance as they kick off their UK HealthCare Boys’ Sweet 16 journey on Thursday, March 16 when they take on the Newport Wildcats (28-6) at Rupp Arena.
“That loss really hurt these guys, that’s one thing that I know many of the players on this team have as a goal, they want to win an All “A” State Championship,” Lyon County head coach Ryan Perry said. “But, it got our guys attention and it got our coaching staff’s attention as well and I don’t think we’ve lost since that game, so I think that was a turning point to our season.”
Since that 74-64 loss to University Heights Academy on Jan. 10, the Lyons are on a hot 16-game win streak heading to Rupp.
“We have a really exciting team to watch,” Coach Perry said. “The guys work really hard, they play really fast, and they play a really fun style of basketball up and down the court, something that we have been working on for several years.”
Leading the charge for Lyon County is junior Travis Perry, who, if the stars align, will break the all-time scoring record in Kentucky. With just 21 points to go, and an average of 32.2 points per game, that record is his for the taking.
Perry is one of three Lyon athletes who average double figures, alongside Brady Shoulders and Jack Reddick at 18.1 ppg and 19 ppg respectively. Together, the dynamic trio has combined for 2,370 points this season.
“All of the attention and stuff surrounding the record has really blown up and there’s been a lot of other stuff to think about and deal with,” Coach Perry said. “But, I think our team and Travis in particular has done a really good job of handling all that, especially with the recruitment.”
All eyes have been on the Lyons from the beginning of the season as they quickly made a name for themselves in AP, media and coaches polls. They have consistently been a top-15 team and ended the year the No. 9 spot of the Courier-Journal’s Media Poll.
As winners of the Second Region in a 76-70 win over Hopkinsville, Lyon County will face the Ninth Region Champion Newport Wildcats after they won their region in a 44-42 decision over Cooper.
The Wildcats also boast a trio of double-digit average scorers. Leading the way is senior Marquez Miller at 15.8 ppg, freshman Taylen Kinney at 14 ppg and junior Jabari Covington at 12.2 ppg. Newport likes to slow the game down, while Lyon plays hard and fast. Newport allows their opponents to score 50.6 ppg on average, while Lyon averages 83.9 ppg.
And while the two teams favor opposing styles of play, Perry says his team has a few things prepared to speed the game up if it’s not up to their liking.
The first round contest between Lyon County and Newport will tip-off on Thursday, March 16 with a 1:30 p.m. eastern, 12:30 p.m. central time.
