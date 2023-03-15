All Tournament Team

Jack Reddick, Brady Shoulders, Travis Perry and Bradin Nelson were all named to the Second Region All-Tournament team following their championship game last week.

 JENNIFER HAINES | Herald Ledger

After falling earlier than they would have liked in Second Region All “A” Classic play, the Lyon County Lyons are hungry for another chance at a championship. The Lyons (30-5) will have that chance as they kick off their UK HealthCare Boys’ Sweet 16 journey on Thursday, March 16 when they take on the Newport Wildcats (28-6) at Rupp Arena.

“That loss really hurt these guys, that’s one thing that I know many of the players on this team have as a goal, they want to win an All “A” State Championship,” Lyon County head coach Ryan Perry said. “But, it got our guys attention and it got our coaching staff’s attention as well and I don’t think we’ve lost since that game, so I think that was a turning point to our season.”

