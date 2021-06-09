HOPKINSVILLE — The Lyon County baseball team has earned its first state tournament berth in program history.
The Lyons (28-7) are headed to Western Kentucky University on Saturday for a 1 p.m. semi-state matchup with Owensboro Catholic (32-5) after their 6-0 win over Henderson County in Monday’s Second Region Tournament championship game.
Junior Jackson Shoulders led the way by pitching all seven innings in the shutout. He allowed just four hits and two walks while striking out four in his 80-pitch outing.
Shoulders added a two-run home run for good measure as part of the Lyons’ 10 hits in the game.
Other top offensive contributors for the Lyons included Brody Williams (home run, 2 RBIs), Gunnar Bingham (2 doubles), Aidan Rush (double, single, RBI) and Austin Long (2 singles).
Shoulders, Rush and Long were named to the All-Region Team during post-game ceremonies.
Hosted by University Heights Academy, Monday’s game was scoreless until the Lyons plated five runs in the top of the third inning. Rush hit a one-out RBI double, and Williams followed with a two-run homer. After Travis Yancey reached on a Henderson error, Shoulders hit his two-run bomb to center field for the 5-0 lead.
Lyon County capped the scoring with another run in the fifth inning. Bingham hit a one-out double and was driven home on a single from Christian O’Daniel.
All four of Henderson’s hits were singles, two of which came from Andrew Mills. The Colonels used five pitchers — Brennan Cates, Luke Staples, Dru Meadows, Bryce Hayden and Dalton Sellars.
