The Lyon County Lyons made the short road trip to Marion on Monday night to play the Crittenden County Rockets in a key Fifth District contest. The Lyons were unruly guests as they battered the host Rockets 92-58 with a dominating second half performance.
The Lyons disrupted Crittenden’s offense early with their alternating 1-2-2 and 2-2-1 full court defensive pressure. The Rockets committed five turnovers in the opening quarter of play as a result of Lyon County’s run and trap defensive scheme. Lyon’s defense led to offense resulting in several baskets off of turnovers to take a 19-15 lead at the end of eight minutes of action.
The Lyons continued to trap the ball in the half court at every opportunity against the Rockets throughout the second period. The constant traps and ball pressure kept the Rockets from establishing any offensive rhythm other than getting some open shots from deep when they managed to escape the traps. Crittenden knocked down seven first half 3-pointers to stay within striking distance of the Lyons. Lyon County’s defensive pressure forced the Rockets into eight more turnovers in the second frame which allowed the Lyons to extend their lead to 42-32 at the halftime break.
Lyon County came out of the locker room break with the same defensive intensity in which they started the game. The Lyons rebounded the ball off the backboard and looked to push the ball downhill in an attempt to turn the game into a track meet. The Lyons scored on several offensive put-backs and outscored the Rockets 23-14 in the third quarter to extend their lead to a commanding 65-46 advantage at the end of three quarters of play.
The Lyons blitzed Crittenden in the early minutes of the fourth quarter with an 8-0 run. Senior guard Gunnar Bingham highlighted the run with a slam dunk at the 6:30 mark to give the Lyons a 73-46 lead. Both coaches went to their benches to make wholesale substitutions with 5:00 left in the contest as a result of the lopsided score. The Lyon reserves continued to put points on the board to contribute to the 92-58 victory.
Sharp shooting sophomore guard Travis Perry poured in a game-high 28 points including six made 3-pointers and rugged senior Jackson Shoulders recorded another double-double on the stat sheet with 21 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Lyons. Sophomore guard Jack Reddick added 12 points to the Lyon scoresheet. Junior guard Preston Morgeson led the Rockets with 19 points including six trifectas of his own. Sophomore guard Travis Champion added 17 points to the Crittenden ledger.
Lyon (92) — Perry 28, J. Shoulders 21, Reddick 12, Bingham 7, B. Shoulders 6, Kirk 5, Downing 5, Whalin 2, Gilbert 2, Parker 2, Ray 2. Record: 16-5
Crittenden (58) — Morgeson 19, Champion 17, Adamson 8, Yates 4, Hutchison 3, Beverly 2, Davidson 2, Guess 2, Conyer 1. Record: 10-12
