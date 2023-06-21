Lyon County

The Lyon County Lyons put on a perfect 5-0 performance in the Kentucky Association of Basketball Coaches Titans Shootout over the weekend.

 Photo courtesy of Zach Thomas

Even though the official start to Lyon County basketball isn’t until November, the Lyons are already in preparation for a state title run. The Lyons attended the Kentucky Association of Basketball Coaches Titans Shootout over the weekend. The shootout is a scholastic live event, meaning college coaches can attend, featuring a total of 128 teams from Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio and Florida.

The reigning Second Region champions proved they are still a contender for a state title run as they knocked out five teams in 23 hours to win their bracket 5-0.

