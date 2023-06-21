Even though the official start to Lyon County basketball isn’t until November, the Lyons are already in preparation for a state title run. The Lyons attended the Kentucky Association of Basketball Coaches Titans Shootout over the weekend. The shootout is a scholastic live event, meaning college coaches can attend, featuring a total of 128 teams from Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio and Florida.
The reigning Second Region champions proved they are still a contender for a state title run as they knocked out five teams in 23 hours to win their bracket 5-0.
Jack Reddick and Travis Perry combined for 37 points in the Lyons’ opening 97-52 win against Grayson County. Brady Shoulders chipped in 16, while Gavin Grubbs, University Heights Academy transfer, added 11.
Lyon rolled past Scottsburg High School (Indiana) 84-60 in the second round. Shoulders led the way with 27 points, while Perry and Reddick each hit double digits in the win as well.
With the win over Scottsburg, the competition was narrowed to the top eight playing on Sunday. Perry put up 25 points, including five 3-pointers, as the Lyons rolled past Adair County 98-58 to advance to the semi-finals. Reddick and Grubbs each contributed 18 in the big win.
The Lyons posted a 70-53 win over the Indiana powerhouse Cathedral High School to advance to the championship. Once again, the duo of Reddick and Perry each hit for 20-plus points to lead the Lyons in the win. Shoulders was also in double digits with 13 points.
The tough defense of Providence High School, Indiana, put a damper on the Lyons’ run and gun strategy, slowing the weekend’s pace way down. Despite the fatigue of five games in just under 24 hours, the Lyons triumphed 46-35. Providence limited Perry to just 14 points. Lyon had two other players hit double figures. Reddick finished with 11 points, while sophomore Bray Kirk had 10.
The Lyons have a packed summer schedule of shootouts and showcases. The Lyons are scheduled to play at the Edwardsville June Scholastic Live Shootout in Edwardsville, Illinois. They begin competition on Friday, June 23 where they will take on O’Fallon, Illinois.
(0) comments
