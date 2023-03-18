Two of the state’s top teams battled it out in the final session of the Elite Eight round of the 2023 UK Healthcare Boys’ Sweet 16 Tournament on Friday night at Rupp Arena. The defending state champions, George Rogers Clark fended off a late comeback attempt from the No. 3 Lyon County Lyons, winning 60-56.

“I’m proud of them,” Lyon County head coach Ryan Perry said. “Obviously that locker room is very disappointed, we came up here with full intentions of winning a state championship. We feel like we had the basketball team to do that and based off that game I think it shows that we did have the team to do that, we just didn’t get it done down the stretch.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In