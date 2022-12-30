Reddick

Lyon County junior Jack Reddick goes for the floater over Lexington Catholic defender Reece Potter. Reddick had 11 points in the Lyons 73-53 loss to Lexington Catholic on Thursday.

 BY JENNIFER HAINES/For The Sun

LEXINGTON — The Lyon County Lyons suffered a tough 73-53 loss to the Lexington Catholic Knights in the semi-final round of the White, Greer & Maggard Holiday Classic on Thursday. Despite a strong start by the Lyons, Lexington Catholic pulled ahead 15-10 late in the first quarter. Two late baskets from Travis Perry and Jack Reddick cut the gap 17-14 going into the second frame.

A 3-pointer from Reddick 52 seconds into the second quarter gave Lyon its first lead of the night 18-17. Rowan Williams answered back for the Knights to make it 19-18 almost immediately. With 6:20 left in the first half, Perry drained his third 3-pointer of the night to give Lyon County the 21-19 advantage but a 14-0 run from Lexington Catholic ensured the Lyons would never lead again.

