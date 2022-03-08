HOPKINSVILLE — Lyon County super sophomore Travis Perry scored a career-high 44 points to lead the Lyons past the Hopkinsville Tigers 87-69 on Saturday afternoon to claim the Second Region championship title. The Lyons will make their first appearance in Rupp Arena to play in the prestigious Sweet 16 state tournament, and only their second state tournament appearance in the school’s history.
Lyon County, one of the smallest county schools in the entire state, has played in only one Sweet 16 state tournament and that was all the way back to its 1951 team led by the late James Parsley. Lyon County basketball has always had great fan support throughout the years, but this past Saturday afternoon’s crowd was extraordinary. A huge contingent of Lyon County basketball fans made the short trip to Hopkinsville to witness the end of a very long and unimaginable 71-year drought as region champions.
Lyon big man Jackson Shoulders scored the first bucket of the game and added a free throw after being fouled on the play to give the Lyons a quick 3-0 lead. Shoulders’ early basket pushed him past former Lyon Keith Matchen to the No. 3 spot on the all-time Lyon County scoring list behind Ty Rogers and current teammate Travis Perry. The Lyons went up 7-2 early, but Hopkinsville responded with a 10-0 run to take a 12-7 lead. Younger brother Brady Shoulders stopped the Tigers run with a deep 3-ball for the Lyons.
The game was knotted up at 16-16 with about two minutes remaining in the opening quarter. Tiger sophomore Antonio Williams was a force in the first frame for Hopkinsville with 13 points to keep his team in the game. The Lyons held a slim 23-22 advantage over the Tigers after eight minutes of action.
The Lyons opened the second quarter with an 8-2 run to extend their lead to 31-24, but Hopkinsville responded with their own 8-0 run to retake the lead 32-31 at the 5:15 mark. The Tigers maintained a one-point lead 37-36 when Lyon County took a much needed timeout with 3:12 left in the half. Coming out of the timeout, Lyon sophomore guard Jack Reddick scored five consecutive points to give the Lyons a 41-37 lead. Once again, the Tigers responded to tie the game 41-41 with 1:20 left in the half.
Lyon County scored the last six points of the quarter to take a 47-41 lead into the locker room at the halftime break.
Buckets were harder to come by and points were scarce for both teams in the third quarter.
The first half offensive track meet slowed to a more normal pace after the lengthy halftime break.
However, the Lyons extended their lead to 55-45 at the 5:40 mark of the third quarter.
The 10-point margin was the first double-digit lead of the game for either team.
The Lyons managed to outscore the Tigers 15-13 in the low scoring third period to take a 62-54 lead going into the fourth and final quarter of play.
The huge Lyon County crowd nearly blew the roof off the building when the Lyons opened the fourth quarter with back-to-back 3-pointers from Reddick and Perry to extend the Lyon lead to 68-54 with 7:04 left to play.
Hopkinsville called a quick timeout to try to stop the Lyon momentum, but the Lyons added four more points to the 10-0 run to take a 72-54 lead.
The Lyons were still comfortably in front 76-60 with just under three minutes to play. With a big 16-point deficit to overcome and little time to do so, the Tigers were forced to send the Lyons to the foul line on almost every Lyon County possession.
The Lyons wisely kept the basketball in the hands of their highest percentage free throw shooter and Perry sealed the deal with 12 of his 17 fourth quarter points coming from the foul line.
The Lyons were up by as much as 23 points late in the contest and closed the game out with the 87-69 final score.
The Lyons had four players score double-figure points in the contest. Perry led with a game-high 44 points and Jackson Shoulders followed with 15 points.
Reddick and Brady Shoulders added 14 and 10 points respectively, while senior forward Nick Whalin contributed four points to the Lyon victory.
Hopkinsville was led by Williams’ 28 points. KeiMarion Smith and Kensington Cabiness added 17 and 11 points respectively to the Tigers’ scoresheet.
Lyon County placed four players on the all-tournament team — senior Jackson Shoulders, sophomore Travis Perry, sophomore Jack Reddick, and sophomore Brady Shoulders. Caldwell County’s senior guard Jabrion Spikes was named Region 2 Player of the Year.
Lyon County played the entire regular season and district/regional tournaments without a single loss for a perfect 23-0 record against Second Region opponents.
Considering the school’s size, an undefeated year against region competition is quite an accomplishment and may possibly never be achieved again.
The Lyons improved their overall record to 28-6 and are three wins away from tying the school record.
Lyon County advances to the Sweet 16 in Rupp Arena to play the winner of the Fifth Region on Thursday, March 17 at 1:30 p.m. EST in Lexington.
Lyon (87) – Perry 44, J. Shoulders 15, Reddick 14, B. Shoulders 10, Whalin 4. Record: 28-6
Hopkinsville (69) – Williams 28, Smith 17, Cabiness 11, Leavell 4, Manning 4, Johnson 3, White 2. Record: 23-7
