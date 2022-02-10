The Lyon County Lyons blasted the host Livingston Central Cardinals 95-47 on Tuesday night in Smithland. The Lyons remained undefeated in district play for the regular season to earn the first seed in the upcoming Fifth District tournament.
The Lyons opened the game in their trademark 2-2-1 full court defensive pressure. The press forced the Cardinals into eleven turnovers in the opening quarter of play. Lyon’s defense once again led to offense resulting in several easy transition baskets and run outs resulting in a 17-5 run to end the quarter. Lyon County’s high octane offense was clicking on all cylinders as they raced out to 32-11 lead at the end of the opening period.
Lyon head coach Ryan Perry took the full court press off in the second quarter, but the Lyons continued to pressure the ball in the half court and disrupted the Cardinal offense with their trapping defense.
Lyon County dominated the backboard in the first half of play with senior Jackson Shoulders pulling down 10 rebounds. The Lyons extended their lead to 56-23 at the halftime break.
The third quarter was more of the same as the Lyons grabbed several offensive rebounds for second chance buckets. On the defensive board, the Lyons rebounded the ball and threw long outlet passes to streaking players down the sidelines for quick transition layups. Midway through the third frame the “mercy rule” was put into play with a running clock.
The Lyons outscored the Cardinals 24-9 in the quarter to take a commanding 80-32 lead at the end of three quarters of play.
Both coaches went to their benches to make wholesale substitutions at the start of the final quarter. The reserves traded basket for basket with each team putting 15 points on the scoreboard in the fourth quarter. The 95-47 victory improved Lyon County’s record to 17-5 for the season.
Senior Jackson Shoulders was a monster on the interior for the Lyons with a game-high 23 points and 14 rebounds for yet another double-double game to his credit.
The Lyons had three other players hit the double-figure scoring mark. Sophomore guards Travis Perry and Brady Shoulders added 14 and 13 points respectively, and eighth grader Bray Kirk tallied 11 points for his first double-figure game of his young career. Senior Max Downey poured in a big 22 points to lead the Cardinals.
Lyon (95) — J. Shoulders 23, Perry 14, B. Shoulders 13, Kirk 11, Bingham 7, Parker 7, Reddick 5, Whalin 4, Cissell 4, Ray 3, Gilbert 2, Downing 2. Record: 17-5
Livingston (47) — Downey 22, Calendar 6, Hargrove 6, Thomasson 4, Crass 4, Rains 3, Hosick 2. Record: 3-19
