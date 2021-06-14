BOWLING GREEN — The Lyon County baseball team made the most of its first-ever state tournament game Saturday, defeating Owensboro Catholic, 4-3, in eight innings to advance to the quarterfinals.
Key hits from Gunnar Bingham, Brady Darnall and Jackson Shoulders — combined with effective pitching from Austin Long and Shoulders — sparked the Lyons to the extra-inning victory at Western Kentucky University.
Lyon County (29-7) got out to a 3-0 lead via a two-RBI triple from Bingham in the first inning and an RBI single from Darnall in the fourth.
Long pitched a shutout until the sixth inning when he gave up an unearned run. Shoulders took the mound in relief and held the Aces (32-6) to one run going into the bottom of the seventh frame.
Owensboro Catholic tied the score at 3-3 in the bottom of the seventh and had the winning run at third base, but Shoulders was able to get out of the jam to force extra innings.
The Lyons’ Travis Yancey led off the top of the eighth with a single and advanced to second base when the defense misplayed the ball. Shoulders then collected his third hit of the night to score Yancey for what proved to be the game-winning run.
Christian O’Daniel joined Shoulders with multiple hits in the game, going 2-for-4 with a double.
Long struck out eight over 52/3 innings, and Shoulders pitched the final 21/3 frames and was credited with the win.
Next up for the Lyons is the state quarterfinal matchup against Whitley County, which is scheduled for Thursday at 5 p.m. Eastern time at Legends Field in Lexington.
