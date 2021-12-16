Eddyville — After having two games canceled due to the extreme weather that hit our area on Friday night, the Lyon County Lyons were back in action Tuesday night against visiting Fifth District rival Trigg County Wildcats.
The Lyons came out from the jump with the throttle wide open against the Wildcats to come away with a convincing 78-55 victory.
Lyon County pretty much put the game away in the first eight minutes of action. The Lyons jumped out to a quick 12-0 lead and Trigg had to take a timeout to try to stop the early onslaught. Lyon County’s first ten buckets all came inside the paint area, essentially all layups. The Lyons’ 2-2-1 full court pressure defense resulted in a whopping nine steals in the first quarter. High scoring sophomore guard Travis Perry nailed three long 3-pointers and finished with 17 points in the first quarter to lead the Lyons to a commanding 31-12 lead.
The Lyons and Wildcats traded baskets in the second frame with neither team demonstrating much offensive rhythm or flow.
Perry drilled another deep 3-pointer at the buzzer to extend the Lyon lead to 45-25 at the break.
Perry picked up in the third frame where he left off at the halfway mark with his fifth 3-pointer of the game and the Lyons extended their lead to 64-34 at the end of three quarters of play.
Both teams played mostly reserves for much of the fourth quarter.
Trigg outscored the Lyons 21-14 in the final eight minutes of action for the 78-55 final score. Perry led the Lyons with a game-high 33 points and six made 3-pointers. Senior center Jackson Shoulders contributed 17 points and sophomore guard Jack Reddick scored 10 points for the Lyons as well. Kendrick Adams and Jhayden Vaughn led the Wildcats with 15 and 12 points respectively.
The 3-1 Lyons were without the services of senior starting guard Gunnar Bingham who broke a bone in his right hand against Webster County in the Lyons’ last outing. Bingham is expected to be out of action for another four or five weeks, and will hopefully return in time for the Class “A” regional tournament. The Lyons will next play Top 5 state ranked Ashland Blazer Saturday night in the King of the Bluegrass tournament at Louisville Fairdale High School.
Lyon County 78
Trigg County 55
Lyon County 31 14 19 14 78
Trigg County 12 13 9 21 55
Lyon County — Perry 33, J. Shoulders 17, Reddick 10, B. Shoulders 8, Gilbert 6, Whalin 2, Kirk 2. Record: 3-1
Trigg County — Adams 15, J. Vaughn 12, K. Vaughn 9, Ahart 5, Washer 4, Reynolds 3, Shearer 3, Parham 2, Gude 2. Record: 3-2
