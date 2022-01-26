CADIZ — The visiting Lyon County Lyons overwhelmed another Fifth District opponent on Monday night with an 80-39 thrashing of the host Trigg County Wildcats.
Just like Lyon County’s last outing against Livingston Central, the Lyons stormed out of the gate with a huge 18-0 run to start the game. Trigg eventually ended the Lyon run with a tough bucket inside from forward Kenny Adams, but the Wildcats could not remedy the Lyons’ 2-2-1 full court pressure. The Lyons’ defensive intensity limited the Wildcats to only two field goals in the entire first quarter of play. High scoring sophomore guard Travis Perry scored 10 of his game-high 27 points in the first quarter to lead the Lyons to an early 23-4 lead. Perry connected on three of his five made 3-pointers in the first eight minutes of action.
The Lyons continued to put pressure on the Wildcats in the second period forcing Trigg to take highly contested shots that were difficult to convert into made buckets. Trigg committed far too many live ball turnovers which resulted in several quick transition baskets for the Lyons. Lyon County extended their lead to 47-15 at the end of two quarters of play.
Lyon County head coach Ryan Perry made massive substitutions midway through the third quarter, yet his Lyons continued to build upon their big lead outscoring the Wildcats 19-13 in the quarter to take a commanding 66-28 lead into the fourth quarter. The majority of the second half was played with the “mercy rule” in effect with a running clock in an effort to minimize the point spread.
With the outcome of the game already determined, both coaches used the final quarter of play as an opportunity to give some of their younger reserves valuable minutes of varsity game experience. Lyon outscored Trigg 14-11 in the final frame to close out the 80-39 victory. In addition to Perry’s 27 points, sophomore forward Brady Shoulders scored 16 points and older brother Jackson Shoulders contributed 14 points to the Lyon scoring column. Trigg was led by Kenny Adams with 13 points.
The victory was the Lyons’ eighth consecutive win and raised their record to 13-4 on the season. Lyon County will face Region 14 Champion Breathitt County (14-4) in Richmond on Thursday night in the opening round of the All “A” Classic state tournament.
Lyon Co. (80) — Perry 27, B. Shoulders 16, J. Shoulders 14, Kirk 6, Reddick 5, Ray 4, Gilbert 2, Bingham 2, Whalin 2, Radivonyk 2.
Trigg (39) — Adams 13, K. Vaughn 7, Shearer 5, Washer 4, Ahart 3, Reynolds 3, J. Vaughn 2, Breckel 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.