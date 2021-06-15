After an extra-inning victory on Saturday afternoon, the Lyon County baseball team is headed to Lexington to battle Whitley County in the state tournament quarterfinals on Thursday at 5 p.m. Eastern time.
“I feel it’s going to be a great matchup,” Lyons head coach Ricky Baker told The Sun. “We played them early in the season, and it was a great game. Went into extra-innings, and Austin Long threw a gem.”
In the last matchup between the two teams, the Lyons lost 4-1 in eight innings to Whitley County (31-9) during the McCracken County Mustang Invitational on April 5. Still, Baker feels this next game will be a different story with different stakes.
“I know offensively, we are better now than we were then, but I would say that’s the case for them as well,” Baker said. “We need to be better with situational baseball, and I think we will be fine.”
It will be Long once again on the mound for the Lyons. The crafty hurler threw on Saturday against Owensboro Catholic in the 4-3 victory, going 5 2/3 innings and striking out eight.
“Long will get the start,” Baker said. “We always feel comfortable when he is on the bump. We’re hoping to go up there and make some noise.”
Long currently leads his team with 90 strikeouts this season and is looking to collect more strikeout victims on Thursday. He boasts a 1.57 ERA and has only given up 23 runs in 67 innings of work.
The Lyons will rely on the talents of Jackson Shoulders, Aidan Rush, Brody Williams and Gunnar Bingham.
Shoulders and Williams were named KHSBCA All-State honorees on Sunday. Shoulders made the Second Team while Williams was included on the Third Team.
Shoulders, a junior, ranks No. 7 in the KHSAA Top 25 for home runs this season with 12. He is also No. 25 in slugging percentage with a .810.
Williams, like Shoulders, is ranked on KHSAA at No. 10 in home runs with 10 this season. Bingham comes in at No. 24 with seven on the year.
Bingham is listed at No. 15 for runs this year with 49. He has a .358 batting average with 43 hits for his team.
The Lyons (29-7) are ranked at No. 3 in the state for team home runs with 39, No. 23 for runs batted in and No. 24 for team batting average (.329).
