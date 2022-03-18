LEXINGTON — The Lyon County Lyons made their debut appearance in Rupp Arena a very memorable one, with a thrilling 82-65 victory over the John Hardin Bulldogs in the opening round of the 2022 UK HealthCare Boys’ Sweet 16 State Tournament.
The Lyons played like a veteran team on a mission to put their names in the Lyon County history books. The pressure of playing in the Mecca of high school basketball in Kentucky did not appear to rattle the Lyons one bit.
“Obviously this is a huge win for our school,” Lyon County head coach Ryan Perry said. “I am so proud of my guys. To come on this big stage and hold their composure after John Hardin threw the first punch in the first quarter, it just shows the character of this group.”
Lyon County came into Rupp Arena knowing who they are and they had no intentions of changing their identity for the big game. The only way they know to play basketball is one speed and that is putting the pedal to the metal at every opportunity. The full-throttle Lyons play their best basketball when the pace of play is fast and furious, and this contest was indicative of their preferred chaotic style of play. The Lyons came into the tournament as the state’s second highest scoring team at 79.9 points per game and they lived up to their reputation by scoring 82 points in a track meet.
Lyon County opened the game in a 2-3 zone hoping the Bulldogs would misfire from the perimeter; however, the defensive strategy backfired as the Bulldogs knocked down 4-of-9 shot attempts from long range in the first eight minutes of action. While the Bulldogs were making shots, the Lyons had some early struggles getting the ball in the basket. Lyon County’s high scoring sophomore guard Travis Perry could not buy an early bucket and scored only a pair of foul shots in the opening quarter of play. John Hardin streaked out to a 20-11 advantage late in the first quarter and that would be the Bulldogs’ largest lead of the game. The Lyons scored the last four points of the quarter to narrow the deficit to 20-15 at the end of the first period.
Lyon County switched to a man defense in the second quarter to take away the 3-point bombs by the Bulldogs. The man defense stopped the John Hardin long range buckets and the constant ball pressure slowed the Bulldog offense enough for the Lyons to tie the game at 25-25 with 3:17 left in the half. Lyon County stayed in the game with their assault on the backboards, especially on the offensive glass for second chance opportunities. Lyon County senior Jackson Shoulders scored 12 points in the half to keep his Lyons within striking distance. However, John Hardin managed to maintain a slim 36-35 advantage after two quarters of play.
John Hardin opened the third quarter in a full court press, but the Lyons did not succumb to the pressure defense and began to attack their opponent with better offensive efficiency. The Lyons scored the first bucket of the quarter to take a 37-36 lead which was their first lead of the game since a 6-5 lead at the start of the contest. Perry got his offensive game going with two early 3-pointers in the quarter and the Lyons turned the game into a track meet from that point. Perry scored 11 of his game-high 26 points in the third frame to rally his ball club. The Lyons outscored the Bulldogs 23-12 to take a 58-48 lead at the end of three quarters of play.
“We have good leadership on this team and we have solid role players,” Perry said. “There is no animosity among this group of kids and I am fortunate to be a part of their success. I am just really proud of them. We look forward to moving on to our next opponent.”
The Lyons steadily extended the lead throughout the fourth quarter with a balanced scoring attack.
Seven Lyon players scratched the scorebook in the final quarter with the team racking up another 24 points in the eight minute stretch.
Lyon County held the Bulldogs to 29 points in the second half, but the difference in the ballgame was Lyon County’s rebounding advantage.
The Lyons out rebounded the Bulldogs 41-30 for the game and collected a total of 17 big offensive rebounds.
The Lyons had three players score double-figure points in the contest. In addition to Perry’s 26 points, Jackson Shoulders followed with 22 points and eight rebounds for the Lyons. Sophomore forward Brady Shoulders played the game of his young life on his birthday.
The younger Shoulders recorded a double-double scoring 18 points and pulling down a team-high 11 rebounds in the contest. John Hardin was led by seniors Jalen Tyus and Devon Rogers with 18 and 13 points respectively.
A huge contingent of Lyon County basketball fans made the trip to Lexington to cheer their beloved Lyons to a state tournament victory. Judging by the number of Lyon County fans in Rupp Arena, it was very evident the significance of a Sweet 16 berth after 71 long years.
The Lyons improved their record to 29-6 and are only two wins away from tying the school record 31 wins by the 1973 Lyons.
Lyon County advances to the Elite Eight of the Sweet 16 to play the winner of Covington Catholic and Ashland Blazer on Friday, March 18 at 6 p.m. EST in Rupp Arena.
Lyon (82) — Perry 26, J. Shoulders 22, B. Shoulders 18, Reddick 6, Bingham 5, Whalin 3, Kirk 2. Record: 29-6
John Hardin (65) — Tyus 18, Rogers 13, Doctor 8, Brown 8, Owens 7, Hollenquest 3, Smith 3, Pitts 3, Baruwa 2. Record: 25-10
