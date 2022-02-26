The Crittenden County Rockets hosted the Lyon County Lyons for the Fifth District Tournament Championship on Friday night in Marion. The atmosphere inside Rocket Arena was spirited, to say the least, and definitely of championship level with a big crowd in attendance.
The Lyons defeated the Rockets all three prior meetings this season by an average of 28 points, yet the Lyons did not play like an over-confident team nor a team taking for granted a fourth win over the Rockets.
Having the benefit of playing on their home court was not enough for the Rockets to overtake the talented Lyon County Lyons. The Lyons throttled the Rockets 86-48 to win their fourth consecutive Fifth District Tournament Championship.
It is only the second time in Lyon County history that the Lyons have won the title four straight years.
Lyon County’s dynamic duo of high scoring sophomore guard Travis Perry and senior big man Jackson Shoulders carried the load by combining to score 54 of Lyon’s 86 total points in the contest.
Perry scored a game-high 33 points and Shoulders added 21 points. Sophomores Brady Shoulders and Jack Reddick contributed 11 and 10 points respectively for the Lyons.
Lyon County came into the game averaging an explosive 80 points per game and its offense was firing on all cylinders from the jump in this contest.
The unselfish ball movement and extra passes resulted in good looks at the basket for the Lyons. The Lyons made shots from all three levels, the 3-point line, mid-range, and in the paint. Crittenden struggled early with the full court pressure applied by Lyon County’s 2-2-1 run and trap defensive scheme.
The defensive strategy worked to perfection as the Rockets committed six live ball turnovers in the opening frame. The Lyons capitalized on the Rocket mistakes by scoring eight points off of those turnovers. Lyon County went on a 10-0 run midway through the first quarter to push the Lyons to 25-13 advantage at the end of eight minutes of action.
Lyon County dropped back in their man defense once the Rockets advanced the ball to the front court. One aspect of the game in which the Lyons improved over the course of the season is their man-to-man defense. Lyon’s man defense was lacking fundamental defensive team principles the first half of the season. The Lyons gave up far too many dribble-drive baskets and uncontested 3-point buckets earlier in the year, but as the season progressed the Lyons simply got better at ball containment and help-side defense. Lyon County’s swarming man defense in the second quarter disrupted the Crittenden offense and forced the Rockets into several low percentage shot attempts and seven more turnovers. Shoulders had six steals in the first half to lead the defensive effort for the Lyons. Lyon County took an exciting 50-30 lead into the locker room at the halfway mark.
Lyon County continued to rebound the ball off the glass and sprint to the offensive end of the court in the second half of play. The faster the Lyons played the better they played in this championship contest. The Lyons extended the lead to 70-42 at the end of three quarters and had complete control of the game at that point. With 4:04 left in the contest, Lyon coach Ryan Perry emptied his bench to let his reserves get a taste of tournament action. The Lyon County fan base gave the Lyon starters a huge ovation as they left the floor. With the score 84-48, the “mercy rule” was put into play with a running clock the rest of the way. The Lyon reserves closed the game out with the final score 86-48.
Crittenden County had three players reach double figures in the contest. Sophomore guard Travis Champion led the Rockets with 14 points. Senior Hayden Adamson added 12 points and junior Preston Morgeson contributed 10 points to the Rocket scoresheet.
Lyon County placed four players on the all-tournament team — Jackson Shoulders, Brady Shoulders, Jack Reddick, and Gunnar Bingham. Crittenden County’s Travis Champion and Preston Morgeson were also named to the all-tournament team. Lyon County star sophomore guard Travis Perry was named the 5th District Player of the Year.
Lyon County improved its record to a sterling 25-6 for the year. The Lyons ran the table against Second Region opponents this season with an unblemished 20-0 record and will be the favorite going into next week’s 2nd Region tournament. However, as all avid basketball fans know, you can throw the records out the window when the ball gets thrown up at tournament time, and that is precisely the reason March Madness is so exhilarating and the best time of year for most basketball fans.
Lyon (86) — Perry 33, J. Shoulders 21, B. Shoulders 11, Reddick 10, Whalin 5, Kirk 4, Bingham 2. Record: 25-6
Crittenden (48) — Champion 14, Adamson 12, Morgeson 10, Derrington 6, Cooksey 4, Davidson 2. Record: 14-16
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.