Hopkinsville — The Lyon County Lyons secured their second consecutive Second Region All “A” Classic title this past Saturday night. The Lyons claimed the championship trophy with a convincing 74-63 victory over the Caldwell County Tigers.
The championship game featured two top 10 scorers in the state. Caldwell’s Jabrion Spikes, currently third in the state in scoring average, came into the game averaging 32 points per game, while Lyon’s Travis Perry, currently seventh in the state, entered the game scoring 28 points per outing. It was only fitting that these two teams met in the championship game because it is one of the best basketball rivalries in the area.
The Lyons went on a 10-0 run to start the game before Caldwell got on the scoreboard. Perry scored 12 of his game-high 33 points in the quarter to help the Lyons gain a 20-7 advantage after eight minutes of play. Lyon County’s inside presence and size seemed to alter several Caldwell shots inside the paint area in the early going.
Defense dominated the action in the second quarter with both teams finding it difficult to establish any offensive rhythm. Lyon County’s coaching staff did their homework studying film as they came up with a defensive scheme that limited Spikes to only six points in the first half of action. Lyon’s Brady Shoulders was mostly responsible for keeping the Caldwell star in check. Each team scored only eleven points in the quarter and the Lyons took a 31-18 lead at the halfway mark. Lyon County’s first half defense against the Tigers was most likely the team’s best defensive performance of the season.
Caldwell’s Xavier Bumphus scored 11 of his 17 points in the third period to keep the Tigers within striking distance of the Lyons. The two teams traded point for point in the quarter and the Lyons were able to maintain their 13-point advantage to end the quarter up 44-31. The pace of the game got a lot faster in the final quarter of play with both team’s star player being more offensive minded. Spikes poured in 14 of his team-high 22 points in the quarter and Perry scored 12 points in the same time frame. The Tigers outscored the Lyons 32-30 in the final frame, but it was too little too late, as Perry converted eight consecutive foul shots to put the game away.
Jackson Shoulders, Lyon County’s big man in the middle, scored 14 points and snared 12 rebounds to record another double-double on the stat sheet. Perry and Shoulders have been the two consistent mainstays for the Lyons throughout the first half of the season. Bumphus contributed 17 points for the runner-up Tigers.
Lyon County (74) — Perry 33, J. Shoulders 14, Whalin 9, B. Shoulders 7, Reddick 6, Kirk 3, Gilbert 2. Record: 10-4.
Caldwell County (63) — Spikes 22, Bumphus 17, Colin Whittington 9, Carter Whittington 8, Thompson 3, Riley 2, Shaheen 2. Record: 11-4
In the first semifinal game of the Second Region All “A” Classic this past Friday night, the Caldwell County Tigers escaped Hopkinsville with a thrilling 87-78 victory over the host University Heights Academy Blazers.
Aggressive defense by both teams made it difficult to score buckets in the early portion of the contest. The game was a nip-and-tuck battle throughout the first quarter of play and ended in a 15-15 tie. UHA started the game purposefully face-guarding Caldwell’s high-scoring senior guard Jabrion Spikes and limited him to only four points in the first eight minutes of action.
The Tigers found their offensive rhythm in the second frame behind a balanced scoring attack and outscored the Blazers 20-9 to take a 35-24 lead at the break. The Blazers opened the third frame on a 10-0 run to close the deficit to 35-34.
Spikes stopped the Blazers run with a tough bucket in traffic in the paint and was fouled on the play to convert an old fashioned 3-point play. The Tigers went on their own 13-4 run to get the lead back to ten points at 48-38. Caldwell closed the third quarter with a 54-45 lead.
The final quarter of play turned into an absolute track meet with each team scoring baskets at will for an amazing 66 points, 33 each.
Caldwell’s Spikes and UHA’s sensational sophomore Gavin Grubbs went at each other like two prize fighters trading punch for punch.
Grubbs scored 22 of his game-high 37 points in the last eight minutes of action and Spikes scored 21 of his team-high 35 points in the final frame to lead his team to the tournament finals on Saturday night.
Caldwell (87) — Spikes 35, Colin Whittington 15, Riley 15, Bumphus 13, Thompson 5, Carter Whittington 4. Record: 11-3
UHA (78) — Grubbs 37, L. Northington 14, J. Brown 8, Quarles 6, Wallace 5, C. Brown 3, B. Northington 3, Thomas 2. Record: 6-8
In the second semifinal game of the evening, the Lyon County Lyons cruised past the Heritage Christian Warriors 96-54 to advance to the Saturday night championship game against the Caldwell County Tigers.
The Lyons opened the game on an 8-0 run as a result of their full court pressure defense which resulted in numerous Warrior turnovers and easy transition baskets for the Lyons. Sophomore guards Travis Perry and Brady Shoulders each scored 10 points in the opening quarter to lead the Lyons to a 24-12 advantage.
Lyon County kept their foot on the gas in the second quarter by rebounding the basketball on the defensive end and throwing long outlet passes that resulted in uncontested layups. In the quarter, the Lyons outscored the outmanned Warriors 29-17 to extend their lead to 53-29 at the break.
The game got completely out of hand early in the third period with Lyon County’s Jackson Shoulders scoring 11 of his 26 points to give the Lyons an insurmountable lead 79-41 at the end of the frame.
Lyon County emptied its bench in the final quarter and the “mercy rule” was put into play with a running clock. Perry led the Lyons with a game-high 27 points.
Brady Shoulders added 13 points and Jack Reddick contributed 10 to give the Lyons four players in double figures.
Mathew Wills and Jason Leek scored 12 and 10 points respectively for the Warriors.
Lyon County (96) — Perry 27, J. Shoulders 26, B. Shoulders 13, Reddick 10, Bingham 8, Kirk 7, Radivonyk 2, Cissell 2, Breedlove 1. Record: 9-4
Heritage Christian (54) — Wills 12, Leek 10, Powell 8, Robles 6, Fowler 5, Hayes 5, Gibson 4, Yates 2, E. Folz 2. Record: 3-5
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.